Angelina Jolie's Skincare Secrets: 6 Tips To Get Angie's Glowing Skin

A common household name, Angelina Jolie is a super mom, actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian - and a DCMG, an honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George. But, above all this, her timeless beauty seems to be one of the most attributed in her long list of accolades - she's been in the top ten of the World's Most Beautiful Women list since 2009.

A 2018 interview with InStyle revealed a secret about Jolie: dermatologist Rhonda Rand. "It's who my mother brought me to when I was little with my first scar," she told the publication of her late mom. "To have somebody who is very encouraging of being as natural as possible has really helped me, I think."

Check out the actor's skincare routine here.

Angelina Jolie's Seven Skincare Secrets

No 1: The minimal makeup approach

"The thing about Angelina is she never wears makeup unless she's working- it's probably another reason her skin looks good," Dr Rand has said. "She's also good about removing makeup."

Studies show that wearing less makeup might help prevent acne flare-ups since exposing your skin to fewer bacteria. In addition, makeup can increase oil production, so not wearing makeup can reduce oiliness, clogged pores and pimples [1].

No 2: Loyal to her simple skincare routine

"She's lucky she has her mom's beautiful, olive skin," Dr Rand has said.

According to Dr Rand, Jolie's simple skincare routine includes sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, alpha hydroxy, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic acids, and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy acids are good, too, as they are very natural. "She doesn't need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals," Jolie's Derma added.

It's been proven that effective skincare doesn't have to be complicated, and having one can have lasting benefits for your skin, such as improved skin texture, better hydrated, and improve your skin's natural glow [2].

No 3: Keeps skin treatments to a minimum

"I basically try not to do too much. There's a light laser resurfacing we like to use sometimes, but just once in a while."

Dr Rand added, "She doesn't have any kind of a plastic look because [she] doesn't do anything drastic - she doesn't need it. She has really good genes and gets more and more beautiful with time."

With a good skincare routine that includes minor skin treatments, you'll reduce visible pores, wrinkles, and dark circles under your eyes. In addition, you can avoid sun damage, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation by protecting yourself from harmful UV rays through minimal and non-invasive skin treatments - but excessive treatment can have adverse effects, especially as you get older [3].

Angelina isn't afraid of ageing - she embraces it. "I look in the mirror, and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me. I also see myself ageing, and I love it because it means I'm alive-I'm living and getting older. Don't love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn't about a structure or an appearance. It's more that I see my family in my face. I see my age."

No 4: Never says no to sunscreen

This is a no-brainer. Regularly using sunscreen can help reduce the signs of ageing, limit the appearance of sunspots, protect the skin from sunburn and avoid breaking blood vessels (due to UV rays) [4].

"She's been so good about using sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin. She knew that the sun was not good for skin in terms of pigmentation problems and that sort of thing. She's also good about wearing hats, which is so important. She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturizing, but again, the sun protection will stop you from ageing more than anything."

No 5: Balances her makeup

It's the same old rule-pick one feature and plays it up, and Angelina does exactly that. "I do either dark eyes or red lips," she has said. "I have full, big features, so if I did everything, I'd look a bit like a clown. It'd be just... a lot. I'm much more comfortable with just a little concealer for my dark circles. That's my main thing."

No 6: Derma care from a young age

Okay, this has to be the most important of all her skincare secrets. Angelina Jolie started seeing a dermatologist at the very young age of 11! "I've had the same dermatologist since I was 11; her name is Rhonda Rand," Angelina has said. "To have somebody who is very encouraging of being as natural as possible has really helped me, I think."

In addition to all these, our sweet-badass Angie has her definition of beauty. According to her, "the people I see as beautiful are those who don't bend to somebody else's opinion of what is appropriate or beautiful." And what does that mean, people? The most important part of being beautiful is feeling it from within yourself.

Besides being an actress and filmmaker, she's also a philanthropist, which explains her belief that intelligence is the key to beauty. In an ELLE essay, Angelina said, "I tell my daughters that developing their minds is the most important thing they can do."

"There is nothing more attractive-you might even say enchanting-than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

Talk about being an absolute Queen! Am I right?

