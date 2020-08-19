Aloe Vera For Acne: 7 Homemade Remedies To Treat The Issue Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Fun fact that won't exactly tickle your tummy- most teenagers are affected by acne and quite a few adults too. So, if you didn't face acne in your teenage years, there is still a chance that you might battle this skin condition as an adult. Quite an inconvenience, right? What that also means that tons of people are on the hunt for treatment of acne. Most of whom are sadly disappointed. Let us share a secret with you. Shhhh... Are you ready? Here we go- what you are seeking for, is right there in front of your eyes. Yes, we are talking about home remedies, more specifically- aloe vera.

The multipurpose aloe vera is popularly known to hydrate the skin and give you a natural glow. It is also used to heal wounds and provide relief from sunburns and parched skin. However, aloe vera is also your ticket to get rid of acne. This abundant plant with its very many enriching properties is a potent remedy to provide immense and often instant relief from acne and the associated pain and discomfort, even the nasty acne scars!

Today, we will discuss why aloe vera works for acne and how you can use it.

Why To Use Aloe Vera For Acne?

Aloe vera has been well-known for its medicinal properties in various parts of the world. It wasn't much later that people realised that apart from its obvious health benefits, aloe vera can act as an herbal therapy for many disorders of the skin.

It all boils down to the presence of strong antioxidants such as vitamins A, C and E in aloe vera that fight the free radicals to revive your skin. The salicylic acid present in aloe vera imparts antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to it. It thus helps to fight the acne-causing bacteria and soothe the inflamed and irritated skin.

Aloe vera also boosts the collagen production in the skin, improving skin elasticity, and helps in faster healing of the skin. A moisture boost for the skin, aloe vera is also reported to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Not only does aloe vera improves skin integrity to decrease the appearance of wrinkles, but it also has a pretty evident anti-acne effect.[1] In a study conducted in 2014, researchers concluded that a combination of aloe vera gel(50%) and topical retinoids(0.05%) was quite an effective treatment for mild to moderate acne.[2]

How To Use Aloe Vera For Acne?

1. Pure aloe vera gel An overnight treatment with aloe vera gel is all you need for the still bubbling acne. As soon as you see the burst of acne symptoms, get on with this quick remedy. What you need Pure aloe vera gel, as needed Method of use To get pure aloe vera gel, chop both the corners of an aloe vera leaf and slice it in the middle.

Extract the aloe vera gel and collect it in a bowl.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the pure aloe vera gel on the affected areas.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning. 2. Aloe vera and honey Owing to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, honey has shown to inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria.[3] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 3. Aloe vera and turmeric Turmeric is a popularly known spice that exhibits antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties. It also contains an active component, curcumin that limits the acne-causing bacteria and helps to get rid of acne.[4] What you need ½ tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off later thoroughly. 4. Aloe vera and lemon juice The citrus fruit, lemon is a rich source of vitamin C, flavonoids, and essential nutrients, all of which are extremely important to keep our skin healthy. Lemon also has strong antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help to reduce acne.[5] What you need 2 tbsp aloe vera

¼ tbsp lemon juice Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off completely later. Genius Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Get Beautiful And Flawless Skin 5. Aloe vera, cinnamon and honey Honey and cinnamon both have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. A combination of these potent ingredients works great against the acne-causing bacteria and also soothes the pain and inflammation caused by acne.[6] Studies show that cinnamon is effective for treating mild to moderate acne.[7] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

4 tbsp honey

½ cinnamon powder Method of use In a bowl, mix aloe vera gel and honey.

Add cinnamon power to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly later. 6. Aloe vera and almond oil Almond oil has emollient and sclerosant properties that hydrate and soothe the skin. It helps to keep dryness at bay and make your skin soft and smooth.[8] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera

4-5 almond oil Method of use Mix almond oil into the aloe vera gel.

Apply the mixture to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 7. Aloe Vera, cucumber and rose water Highly moisturising for the skin, cucumber has the power to soothe your skin and reduce any pain or inflammation.[9] Rich in vitamin C and phenols, rose water acts as a toner for the skin keeping the pores clean, thereby reducing acne. What you need 1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp cucumber juice

1 tsp rose water

A cotton ball Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Use the cotton ball to apply the mixture to the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off completely later. 8. Aloe vera and tea tree oil Tea tree oil is really an antibacterial treatment for the skin. It wards of any acne-causing bacteria and also boosts the healing process of the skin.[10] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp purified water

2-3 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Mix purified water and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for a couple of minutes.

Wash it off and pat dry your skin. How To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin 9. Aloe vera, sugar and jojoba oil The coarse granules of sugar help to exfoliate the skin and remove the dead skin cells and any build-up grime to clear out the acne. Jojoba oil mimics the natural oil produced by the skin, thus controls the oil production in the skin to keep acne in check.[11] What you need ¼ cup aloe vera gel

½ cup jojoba oil

½ cup granulated sugar Method of use Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a coarse solution.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and gently scrub your face for 3-5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 10. Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar is known for its antibacterial properties that help to clear out the skin and reduce acne.[12] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp purified water

A cotton pad Method of use Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding it to the purified water.

Add aloe vera gel to it and mix well.

Soak the cotton ball in the solution and use it to wipe your face same as you use a toner.

Wash it off after a couple of minutes.