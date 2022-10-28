Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Beauty Tips You Can Swipe From The Ethereal Beauty Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Aditi Rao Hydari could be an angel sent from heaven, and I wouldn't even question it! Since her entry into the movie world, the serene beauty has got us all wrapped around her fingertips - be it her acting prowess or her enigmatic charm.

It's no secret that actor Aditi Rao Hydari has flawless skin, which she attributes to her mother and grandmother. Here are 5 beauty tips you can steal and use right away.

Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Beauty Tips

Tip 1. Listen to your skin

"I basically listen to my skin according to the weather and my schedule and put my kitchen on my face. So from fresh aloe to milk, oats to gram flour, tomatoes and papaya; if I'm home and I remember, you'll find it on my face," Aditi Rao said to Vogue regarding her skincare routine.

"I prefer washing my face with a soap-free face wash or chickpea powder with milk on days my skin feels dry and nourishing yoghurt on days it's oily," she added.

Identifying your skin type is the most important step in understanding what skincare products will work for you. People with acne-prone, sensitive skin must take extra precautions when using products. Rather than applying everything under the sun, take the time to become familiar with your skin [1].

Tip 2. Sunscreen is GOAT!

Like everyone who loves their skin, Aditi Rao will never be caught without her sunscreen. "I'm trying to use sunblock more often, I feel it's got too many chemicals, but I know it's necessary so I'm trying to make it a habit," she shared with Vogue.

Tip 3. Skin foods for that glow

"I eat a lot of ghee, to the point of shocking people! I also eat a lot of berries and greens, and I eat rice; rice is good for the skin," she shared. While Aditi makes sure to eat a well-balanced diet that can benefit the skin, she feels that one should eat what one loves after all!

It can be challenging to protect your skin from outside pollutants and chemicals, but what you eat each day plays a much greater role. For example, as a result of consuming a diet high in sugar and processed foods, the skin can become inflamed, develop acne breakouts, and prematurely age [2].

Tip 4. Be on alert for skin emergencies

When Hydari encounters a bug bite, a zit, or a rash, she keeps a tube of her favourite skincare product nearby- Kailas Jeevan - an Indian ointment found in most drugstores and is a multipurpose ointment. "I have it in every bag and every drawer, and I swear by its miraculous healing properties," she quipped in an interview.

Tip 5. Workout - every day

In addition to helping your weight, mood, self-esteem, and motivation to eat healthier, working out regularly can benefit your skin. However, not taking the right precautions while working out can cause acne flare-ups, skin infections, and other skin problems [3].

Aditi Rao Hydari's skincare is never complete without her workout. So no matter where you are, incorporate exercise into your daily routine.