7 DIY Multani Mitti Face Packs For Beautiful Skin Skin Care oi-Trupti Palav

Multani Mitti or Fuller's earth is a natural clay ingredient that is super effective for all skin problems. This ancient Ayurvedic herbal remedy is filled with natural minerals that help reduce acne, dark spots, blackheads, and open pores. When applied as a powder form paste, it gently exfoliates the skin and gives you soft, supple skin!

Image: Pinterest

You can create Multani Mitti with face packs with other easy-to-find kitchen ingredients. With regular usage, you can repair and rejuvenate the lifeless skin that's damaged with makeup or other salon beauty treatments.

Here are 7 DIY Multani Mitti face packs that can give you beautiful skin:

1. Simple Face Pack

Works for: Dehydrated skin.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Multani mitti powder, 1/4 cup milk (high fat), or rose water.

Directions: Mix all the ingredients well and make a smooth paste. Apply it on a clean face. Leave the homemade Multani mitti pack for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm or cold water. Pat dry.

2. Cooling Face Pack

Works for: Brightening, cleansing, and moisturizing the skin.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Multani mitti powder, 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder, 2 tablespoon coconut water, 2 tablespoon milk (high fat).

Directions: Mix the powders and liquids well. Make a fine paste. Apply it on a clean face. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm or cold water. Pat dry.

3. Spot Treatment Pack

Works for: Acne, dark spots

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Multani mitti powder, 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder, 1/4 tablespoon turmeric powder, 2 tablespoon water.

Directions: Mix all the powders together and make a fine paste with water. Apply it on acne, and pimples. Let it rest for 30-45 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm or cold water. For best results, use this natural face pack at least twice a month.

Image: Pinterest

4. Moisturizing Mask

Works for: Moisturizing skin for all skin types.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Multani mitti powder, 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel.

mix your Multani mitti with equal parts aloe vera gel. Make sure it's food-grade and has no additives.

Directions: Take Multani mitti and aloe vera gel in equal parts. Mix it well until a smooth paste. Apply it on a clean face. Allow the pack to work for 10-15 minutes. Wash with lukewarm or cold water. Pat dry.

5. Radiance Face Pack

Works for: Natural glow, radiance on the skin.

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons Multani mitti powder, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon tomato juice, 1/2 teaspoon milk.

Directions: Mix all the ingredients well and form a smooth paste. Apply it on a dry, clean face. Leave the pack on for 15 minutes. For best results, use this pack once a week to get glowing, radiant skin.

6. Papaya Exfoliant Face Pack

Works for: Exfoliating, rejuvenating skin.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Multani Mitti powder, 1 tablespoon papaya pulp.

Directions: Mix ingredients well to make a fine paste. Apply on a clean, dry face. Keep the face mask on for a maximum of 30 minutes. Allow the pack to dry completely. Wash with lukewarm or cold water. Pat dry.

7. Lemon Exfoliant Face Pack

Works for: Removing dead skin cells and brightening the skin.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Multani Mitti powder, 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon rose water, 1 tablespoon glycerin.

Directions: Mix ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Gently massage onto skin in a circular motion. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Pat dry.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 12:05 [IST]