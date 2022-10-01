5 DIY Face Scrubs For The Radiant Glow Skin Care oi-Trupti Palav

With the plethora of beauty products and cosmetics around us, it's easy to pick over-the-counter beauty essentials for our skincare requirements. But with all the chemicals infusion inside them, these products may not guarantee skin-deep nourishment and care. The healthy alternative for the same is the use of natural and organic products. Take homemade scrubs instance. If you want to add that radiant glow to your face then you can simply opt for easy DIY face scrubs!

Image: Pexels

To make these DIY face scrubs, you just need to gather a few natural ingredients that may be available in your kitchen right now. Natural face scrubs help cleanse your face, hydrate it, combat acne, fight clogged pores, and bring that radiant glow!

Here are 5 easy DIY face scrubs to get supple and beautiful skin. You can use these scrubs on your body as well:

Brown Sugar DIY Face Scrub

Works for: All skin types, Removes dirt and impurities.

Ingredients: 11/2 teaspoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon of Coconut or Almond oil, 1 teaspoon of floral essential oil (rose, lavender, or any oil of your favorite).

Method: Mix all the ingredients well and apply the scrub to your face. Use small circular motions and exfoliate gently. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Coffee & Coconut Oil DIY Face Scrub

Works for: Sensitive skin, prevents signs of aging.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coffee grounds, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, or any oil (almond, jojoba, olive) of your choice.

Method: Mix the above two ingredients to form a coarse paste. Apply the scrub to your face or body. Wash it with warm or lukewarm water. Pat dry.

Aloe Vera and Ground Rice DIY Face Scrub

Works for: Extra-sensitive skin, Cleansing the skin.

Ingredients: 1/2cup of ground rice, 2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera liquid, 2 teaspoons of coconut oil, and green tea leaves (optional).

Method: Mix the given ingredients well and gently apply them over the face. Message the skin and let the scrub work for at least 5-10 minutes. Wash the scrub off with lukewarm water. Pat the skin dry. Avoid using soap or facewash to remove the scrub.

Image: Pexels

Almond Flour and Turmeric DIY Face Scrub

Works for: Combination skin type, Hydrates the skin, Removes dead skin and impurities, and Brings a Radiant glow.

Ingredients: 1/2cup almond flour, 1/2tablespoon turmeric powder, 1/2teaspoon cinnamon powder, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2teaspoon almond oil.

Method: Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients to form a paste. Use the scrub on your face and body. Gently massage and let the scrub work for skin and skin-related issues. Remove the scrub using cold or lukewarm water. Pat dry.

Watermelon and Papaya DIY Face Scrub

Works for: Dry/combination skin type, Brightens and refreshes the skin.

Ingredients: A few watermelon chunks, a few papaya chunks, 1/2cup ground oats, and 1 teaspoon of honey.

Method: Blend the papaya and watermelon chunks to form a paste and add other ingredients to the paste. Use the scrub to apply it to your face, body, or both. Allow the scrub to add a sense of refreshment. Wash off with cold water and pat dry.

