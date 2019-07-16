Just In
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: True Minimalist In The Times Of Fashion Overkill
- 3 hrs ago Dia Mirza's Colour-Blocked Sari Is Meant For Ladies Who Want To Look Simply Extraordinary
- 17 hrs ago Guru Purnima 2019: Messages And Quotes To Wish Your Guru
- 20 hrs ago Lunar Eclipse 2019: Impact Of Lunar Eclipse On Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports Al Attiyah well on course to win Silk Way Rally
- News Assam NRC: Centre wants one hearing in SC before final list is out
- Finance RBI Slaps Rs.7 Crore Penalty On SBI For Non-Adherence To NPA And Other Norms
- Movies This Video Of Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Sucker' In Karaoke Session Is Trending On The Internet!
- Automobiles Indian Car Market Shares 2019 — Hyundai & Mahindra Grow As Maruti Suzuki’s Shares Decline
- Technology Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Announced With Improved Gaming Performance
- Education #SelfiewithGuru: A Campaign To Mark The Occasion Of Guru Purnima 2019
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
12 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skin Tags
Skin tags are a benign skin condition that entails unusual skin growths on different parts of the body. Commonly found in neck and armpits, skin tags aren't a chronic skin condition, rather an inconvenient one. Mostly seen in older people, skin tags have been reported to occur in 46% of the general population.[1]
Common among both men and women, skin tags don't cause any pain, but they can be unsightly to look at. However, this is a skin condition that can be treated. You can visit a dermatologist to get a skin tag removal procedure done. However, this can be expensive and hence not preferred by many. Fortunately, you can the route of home remedies to treat this skin condition.
These home remedies contain natural ingredients, for the most part, and are quite effective in treating skin tags. Curated in this article are 12 such home remedies that can help you get rid of skin tags. Take a look at them and choose the one for you.
1. Tea Tree Oil
Enriched with antibacterial properties, tea tree oil can be used to effectively remove the skin tags.[2] Although you do need to dilute tea tree oil before use. Here we've used olive oil to dilute it.
Ingredients
- 4-5 drops of tea tree oil
- ½ tsp olive oil
Method of use
- Take the olive oil in a bowl.
- Add tea tree oil to this and mix well.
- Dip a cotton ball in this mixture and apply it over the skin tags.
- Leave it on for 5 minutes.
- Use a wet washcloth to wipe it off.
- Use this remedy 1-2 times a day until you see improvement.
2. Manuka Honey
Acknowledged for its antimicrobial and wound healing properties, manuka honey is an effective ingredient to get rid of skin tags.[3]
Ingredient
- Manuka honey (as needed)
Method of use
- Dip a cotton ball in manuka honey and apply it on the skin tags.
- Leave it on for about 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off later using cold water.
- Use this remedy every day until you see improvement.
3. Witch Hazel
The antibacterial and astringent properties of witch hazel make it an effective remedy to get rid of skin tags.[4]
Ingredients
- ½ tsp witch hazel
- 1 tbsp water.
Method of use
- Take the witch hazel in a bowl.
- Add water to this and mix well.
- Using a cotton ball, apply this mixture on the skin tags.
- Leave it on for a good 20 minutes.
- Rinse it off using lukewarm water later.
- Use this remedy 3-4 times a week until you see some improvement.
4. Apple Cider Vinegar
Replete with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, apple cider vinegar helps to heal and soothe various skin issues and thus is an effective home remedy for skin tags.[5]
Ingredients
- 3-4 drops of apple cider vinegar
- ½ tsp distilled water
Method of use
- Dilute the apple cider vinegar using the distilled water.
- Dip a cotton ball in the solution and place it over the skin tags. You can secure it with some duct tape if you want.
- Leave it on for 2-3 hours.
- Rinse it off using cold water.
- Use this remedy every day for effective results.
5. Garlic
Widely known for its antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, garlic helps to heal and soothe the skin and hence has been used to treat skin tags for a long time.[6]
Ingredient
- 2-3 cloves of garlic
Method of use
- Crush the garlic to extract its juice.
- Apply this juice on the skin tags and bandage the area.
- Leave it on overnight.
- Rinse it off in the morning.
- Repeat this remedy every day until you see the skin tags start to disappear.
6. Banana Peel
Banana peel contains certain enzymes and acids that effectively dry out the skin tags and thus help to get rid of them.
Ingredient
- Peel of a banana
Method of use
- Gently rub the banana peel on your skin tags.
- Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.
- Rinse it off using lukewarm water.
- Use this remedy every day until the skin tags start to disappear.
7. Castor Oil And Baking Soda
The healing properties of castor oil are enhanced by the antibacterial properties of baking soda and thus combined together they make up for a great remedy to treat skin tags.[7]
Ingredients
- 1 tsp castor oil
- ½ tsp baking soda
Method of use
- In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.
- Apply the mixture on the skin tags.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Use a washcloth to wipe it off.
- Use this remedy 2-3 times a week until you see some improvement.
8. Vitamin E Oil
Being an antioxidant, vitamin E keeps your skin clean and healthy and help to get rid of skin tags.[8]
Ingredient
- 2 vitamin E capsules
Method of use
- Prick the vitamin E capsules and squeeze out the oil in a bowl.
- Apply the oil on the skin tags and cover the area with a bandage.
- Leave it on overnight.
- Rinse it off in the morning.
- Repeat this remedy every day for the next couple of weeks to get rid of skin tags.
9. Ginger
The bioactive compounds present in ginger have healing, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are effective in getting rid of skin tags.[9]
Ingredient
- 2-3 slices of ginger
Method of use
- Wash the affected area thoroughly and pat dry.
- Gently rub the ginger slices on the skin tags for a couple of minutes.
- Leave it on. Don't rinse it off.
- Use this remedy 4-5 times a day until you the skin tags start to disappear.
10. Jojoba Oil
Jojoba oil has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that heal and soothe the skin and with regular usage, jojoba oil can help treat skin tags.[10]
Ingredient
- 3-4 drops of jojoba oil
Method of use
- Wash the area thoroughly and pat dry.
- Gently rub the jojoba oil on the skin tags.
- Leave it on. Don't rinse it off.
- Use this remedy every day before you go to bed until you see some improvement.
11. Lemon Juice
Lemon juice contains citric acid that helps to remove dead skin cells and rejuvenate your skin and with regular usage it helps to dry out the skin tags and thus get rid of them.
Ingredient
- Juice of half a lemon
Method of use
- Wash the area thoroughly and pat dry.
- Apply the lemon juice on the skin tags using a cotton ball.
- Leave it on until it dries.
- Rinse it off later.
- Use this remedy until the skin tags start to disappear.
12. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant and wound healing properties that soothe, cleanse and heal the skin and help to get rid of skin tags.[11]
Ingredient
- Aloe vera gel (as needed)
Method of use
- Gently rub the aloe vera gel on the skin tags.
- Leave it on until it dries. Don't rinse it off.
- Repeat this remedy every day until the skin tags start to disappear.
- [1] El Safoury, O. S., Ezzat, M., Abdelhamid, M. F., Shoukry, N., & Badawy, E. (2013). The Evaluation of the Impact of Age, Skin Tags, Metabolic Syndrome, Body Mass Index, and Smoking on Homocysteine, Endothelin-1, High-sensitive C-reactive Protein, and on the Heart. Indian journal of dermatology, 58(4), 326. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.113947
- [2] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties. Clinical microbiology reviews, 19(1), 50–62. doi:10.1128/CMR.19.1.50-62.2006
- [3] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin. Central Asian journal of global health, 5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241
- [4] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells. Journal of inflammation (London, England), 8(1), 27. doi:10.1186/1476-9255-8-27
- [5] Johnston, C. S., & Gaas, C. A. (2006). Vinegar: medicinal uses and antiglycemic effect. MedGenMed : Medscape general medicine, 8(2), 61.
- [6] Pazyar, N., & Feily, A. (2011). Garlic in dermatology. Dermatology reports, 3(1), e4. doi:10.4081/dr.2011.e4
- [7] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21.
- [8] Keen, M. A., & Hassan, I. (2016). Vitamin E in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,7(4), 311–315. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.185494
- [9] Bode AM, Dong Z. The Amazing and Mighty Ginger. In: Benzie IFF, Wachtel-Galor S, editors. Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press/Taylor & Francis; 2011. Chapter 7.
- [10] Al-Obaidi, J. R., Halabi, M. F., AlKhalifah, N. S., Asanar, S., Al-Soqeer, A. A., & Attia, M. F. (2017). A review on plant importance, biotechnological aspects, and cultivation challenges of jojoba plant.Biological research,50(1), 25. doi:10.1186/s40659-017-0131-x
- [11] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166.