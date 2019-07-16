12 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skin Tags Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skin tags are a benign skin condition that entails unusual skin growths on different parts of the body. Commonly found in neck and armpits, skin tags aren't a chronic skin condition, rather an inconvenient one. Mostly seen in older people, skin tags have been reported to occur in 46% of the general population.[1]

Common among both men and women, skin tags don't cause any pain, but they can be unsightly to look at. However, this is a skin condition that can be treated. You can visit a dermatologist to get a skin tag removal procedure done. However, this can be expensive and hence not preferred by many. Fortunately, you can the route of home remedies to treat this skin condition.

These home remedies contain natural ingredients, for the most part, and are quite effective in treating skin tags. Curated in this article are 12 such home remedies that can help you get rid of skin tags. Take a look at them and choose the one for you.

1. Tea Tree Oil

Enriched with antibacterial properties, tea tree oil can be used to effectively remove the skin tags.[2] Although you do need to dilute tea tree oil before use. Here we've used olive oil to dilute it.

Ingredients

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

½ tsp olive oil

Method of use

Take the olive oil in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil to this and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in this mixture and apply it over the skin tags.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Use a wet washcloth to wipe it off.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a day until you see improvement.

2. Manuka Honey

Acknowledged for its antimicrobial and wound healing properties, manuka honey is an effective ingredient to get rid of skin tags.[3]

Ingredient

Manuka honey (as needed)

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in manuka honey and apply it on the skin tags.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Use this remedy every day until you see improvement.

3. Witch Hazel

The antibacterial and astringent properties of witch hazel make it an effective remedy to get rid of skin tags.[4]

Ingredients

½ tsp witch hazel

1 tbsp water.

Method of use

Take the witch hazel in a bowl.

Add water to this and mix well.

Using a cotton ball, apply this mixture on the skin tags.

Leave it on for a good 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later.

Use this remedy 3-4 times a week until you see some improvement.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Replete with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, apple cider vinegar helps to heal and soothe various skin issues and thus is an effective home remedy for skin tags.[5]

Ingredients

3-4 drops of apple cider vinegar

½ tsp distilled water

Method of use

Dilute the apple cider vinegar using the distilled water.

Dip a cotton ball in the solution and place it over the skin tags. You can secure it with some duct tape if you want.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Use this remedy every day for effective results.

5. Garlic

Widely known for its antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, garlic helps to heal and soothe the skin and hence has been used to treat skin tags for a long time.[6]

Ingredient

2-3 cloves of garlic

Method of use

Crush the garlic to extract its juice.

Apply this juice on the skin tags and bandage the area.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see the skin tags start to disappear.

6. Banana Peel

Banana peel contains certain enzymes and acids that effectively dry out the skin tags and thus help to get rid of them.

Ingredient

Peel of a banana

Method of use

Gently rub the banana peel on your skin tags.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy every day until the skin tags start to disappear.

7. Castor Oil And Baking Soda

The healing properties of castor oil are enhanced by the antibacterial properties of baking soda and thus combined together they make up for a great remedy to treat skin tags.[7]

Ingredients

1 tsp castor oil

½ tsp baking soda

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the skin tags.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Use a washcloth to wipe it off.

Use this remedy 2-3 times a week until you see some improvement.

8. Vitamin E Oil

Being an antioxidant, vitamin E keeps your skin clean and healthy and help to get rid of skin tags.[8]

Ingredient

2 vitamin E capsules

Method of use

Prick the vitamin E capsules and squeeze out the oil in a bowl.

Apply the oil on the skin tags and cover the area with a bandage.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every day for the next couple of weeks to get rid of skin tags.

9. Ginger

The bioactive compounds present in ginger have healing, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are effective in getting rid of skin tags.[9]

Ingredient

2-3 slices of ginger

Method of use

Wash the affected area thoroughly and pat dry.

Gently rub the ginger slices on the skin tags for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on. Don't rinse it off.

Use this remedy 4-5 times a day until you the skin tags start to disappear.

10. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that heal and soothe the skin and with regular usage, jojoba oil can help treat skin tags.[10]

Ingredient

3-4 drops of jojoba oil

Method of use

Wash the area thoroughly and pat dry.

Gently rub the jojoba oil on the skin tags.

Leave it on. Don't rinse it off.

Use this remedy every day before you go to bed until you see some improvement.

11. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains citric acid that helps to remove dead skin cells and rejuvenate your skin and with regular usage it helps to dry out the skin tags and thus get rid of them.

Ingredient

Juice of half a lemon

Method of use

Wash the area thoroughly and pat dry.

Apply the lemon juice on the skin tags using a cotton ball.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

Use this remedy until the skin tags start to disappear.

12. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant and wound healing properties that soothe, cleanse and heal the skin and help to get rid of skin tags.[11]

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Gently rub the aloe vera gel on the skin tags.

Leave it on until it dries. Don't rinse it off.

Repeat this remedy every day until the skin tags start to disappear.

View Article References [1] El Safoury, O. S., Ezzat, M., Abdelhamid, M. F., Shoukry, N., & Badawy, E. (2013). The Evaluation of the Impact of Age, Skin Tags, Metabolic Syndrome, Body Mass Index, and Smoking on Homocysteine, Endothelin-1, High-sensitive C-reactive Protein, and on the Heart. Indian journal of dermatology, 58(4), 326. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.113947 [2] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties. Clinical microbiology reviews, 19(1), 50–62. doi:10.1128/CMR.19.1.50-62.2006 [3] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin. Central Asian journal of global health, 5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [4] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells. Journal of inflammation (London, England), 8(1), 27. doi:10.1186/1476-9255-8-27 [5] Johnston, C. S., & Gaas, C. A. (2006). Vinegar: medicinal uses and antiglycemic effect. MedGenMed : Medscape general medicine, 8(2), 61. [6] Pazyar, N., & Feily, A. (2011). Garlic in dermatology. Dermatology reports, 3(1), e4. doi:10.4081/dr.2011.e4 [7] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21. [8] Keen, M. A., & Hassan, I. (2016). Vitamin E in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,7(4), 311–315. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.185494 [9] Bode AM, Dong Z. The Amazing and Mighty Ginger. In: Benzie IFF, Wachtel-Galor S, editors. Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press/Taylor & Francis; 2011. Chapter 7. [10] Al-Obaidi, J. R., Halabi, M. F., AlKhalifah, N. S., Asanar, S., Al-Soqeer, A. A., & Attia, M. F. (2017). A review on plant importance, biotechnological aspects, and cultivation challenges of jojoba plant.Biological research,50(1), 25. doi:10.1186/s40659-017-0131-x [11] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166.