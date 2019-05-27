Natural Remedies To Lighten Dark Upper Lips Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

There are certain skin problems that seem specific to you, but are not. Dark upper lip is one such issue. Dark upper lips can be attributed to a skin condition called melasma that causes pigmentation typically on the face. [1]

The reason for dark upper lips can be hormonal, genetic or it can be due to the harmful UV rays. Sometimes, hair removal methods such as shaving, waxing or threading can lead to the dark skin.

Nevertheless, the issue at hand is how you can treat the dark upper lips. And if you're also looking for ways to lighten your dark upper lips, you'll find that natural home remedies can work like a charm. These are 100% safe to use and can provide an even tone to the skin.

So, here we are with the best home remedies that can lighten your upper lips naturally. Additionally, these remedies can also be used to treat the pigmentation around your lips. Take a look!

1. Lemon Juice And Honey

Lemon is one of the best ingredients to lighten and brighten the skin. Vitamin C present in lemon has an antipigmentary effect that reduces the melanin production in the skin and thus lightens the skin. [2] Adding honey into the mix moisturises the skin as well as protects the skin from the harmful UV rays.

Ingredients

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your upper lip area before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off gently in the morning.

Apply a gentle moisturiser afterwards.

Alternatively, you can apply a tsp of freshly squeezed lemon juice all over your upper lip area. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Finish it off with some moisturiser.

2. Honey And Rose Petals

Honey keeps your skin hydrated, soft and supple, and the antioxidant properties of honey protect the skin from free radical damage. [3] Rose petals contain anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that soothe the skin and help to heal the skin, thus help to reduce pigmentation. [4]

Ingredients

A handful of rose petals

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, grind the rose petals to make a paste.

To this, add honey and mix them together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected upper lip area before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

3. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber has a soothing and cooling effect on the skin. It rejuvenates the skin and has skin bleaching properties that help to lighten the upper lip area. [5]

Ingredient

1 tsp cucumber juice

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in the cucumber juice.

Using the cotton ball, apply the cucumber juice on the upper lip area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

4. Sugar Scrub

Sugar is a great exfoliant for the skin. It removes the dead skin cells to give you brighter and rejuvenated skin. Vitamin C present in lemon works efficiently to lighten your skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take the sugar in a bowl.

Add the lemon juice to this and give it a good stir.

Gently rub the mixture on the affected area for about 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Finish it off using a moisturiser.

5. Carrot Juice

Carrot is a nourishing ingredient for the skin. It contains beta-carotene and lycopene that protect the skin from damage. [6] Besides, carrot juice contains vitamin A that provides an even tone to your skin and helps to reduce the pigmentation to lighten and brighten the skin.

Ingredient

1 tsp carrot juice

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in the carrot juice.

Using this cotton ball, apply the juice on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

6. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and soothe the skin. Besides, it contains vitamin C that brightens the skin by reducing the formation of melanin. [7] [2]

Ingredient

1 tsp beetroot juice

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in the beetroot juice.

Using this cotton ball, apply the juice on your upper lip area before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

7. Turmeric, Lemon & Tomato Juice

Turmeric contains curcumin that reduces the melanin content in the skin and thus helps to lighten the skin. [8] Tomato juice is a great skin bleaching agent that helps to brighten the skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

To this, add the lemon juice and tomato juice and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on the upper lip area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

8. Potato Juice

Potato juice contains skin bleaching properties that lighten the skin and thus it helps to deal with dark upper lip area.

Ingredient

1 tbsp potato juice

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in the potato juice.

Using this cotton ball, apply the juice on your upper lip area before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

9. Orange Peel Powder And Rose Water

Orange peel powder contains vitamin C and is a great skin whitening agent that also protects the skin from the harmful sun rays. [9] Rose water helps to soothe the skin as well as maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

To this, add the rose water and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture on your upper lip area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

10. Glycerine

The highly moisturising glycerine helps to tackle the pigmentation caused due to dryness in the skin. [10]

Ingredient

1 tsp glycerine

Method of use

Dip a cotton pad in the glycerine.

Before you go to bed, apply the glycerine on your upper lip area using the cotton pad.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

11. Milk Cream

Lactic acid present in the milk exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells and thus helps to brighten the skin. [11]

Ingredient

1 tbsp milk cream

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in the milk cream.

Use this cotton ball to apply the milk cream all over your upper lip area.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Wipe it off using a clean wash cloth and rinse your skin thoroughly.

12. Rice Flour & Yogurt

Rice flour is a skin whitening agent that helps to brighten the skin and make the skin smooth and firm. The lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin and thus rejuvenates it to leave you with glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the resultant mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

