Home Remedies To Reduce Large Open Pores On Skin

Pores are actually openings of hair follicles [1] , and each one of them contains sebaceous glands that are responsible for producing natural oil in the skin, therefore, keeping the skin moisturized. Pores are mostly visible on the nose and forehead due to the presence of large sebaceous glands. The size of the pores depends mostly on genetics, stress, and unhealthy skin care.

Large pores are found mostly on oily skin as the oil settles around the pores, making them appear larger as the skin around them becomes thick. Make-up also causes the pores to appear enlarged if it's not washed off properly. It can settle around or in the pores and instead of hiding them, make-up tends to highlight them more. [2]

Ageing also plays a major role in enlarged pores because as the skin ages, the production of sebum decreases, therefore, making the skin look dull and aged. Also, the skin loses its elasticity, becomes saggy and hence makes the pores appear larger.

Home Remedies To Reduce Large Pores On Skin

Large pores can be upsetting but we have 12 home remedies that will help you fight the problem and gain clear and smooth skin. So, let's take a look.

1. Almond and honey mask

Almond works like a charm on the skin because since ancient times it has been used in beauty remedies to nourish the skin and keep it young and radiant. Almonds are considered to be a powerhouse of nutrients as they contain vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants - a great source of nourishment for the skin.

It also has skin restorative properties that help minimize open pores, tighten and improve skin complexion. [3] Honey is a natural astringent that helps to tighten skin and close pores.

Ingredients

• ½ cup of soaked almonds

• 2 tablespoons of honey

• 3-4 drops of milk

Procedure

• In a blender, add soaked almonds and grind them into a coarse paste.

• Add honey and a few drops of milk to make a scrub.

• Apply the scrub on your skin and gently rub it in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

• Rinse with cold water.

• Store the mask in a refrigerator after use and use it once a week.

2. Sandalwood and rosewater mask

Sandalwood has a varied range of medicinal properties and is often used for treating many skin conditions [4] . It also protects the skin from breakouts, allergies or abrasion. It helps to tighten pores and also helps to make the skin look radiant. Sandalwood and rosewater is a natural and mild treatment for large pores.

Rosewater freshens up the skin by settling it into the pores and providing it with mild hydration.

Ingredients

• ½ cup of sandalwood powder

• ¼ cup of rosewater

Procedure

• In a bowl, add sandalwood powder and mix rosewater and make it into a paste.

• Apply it evenly on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash with normal water.

• Use this once in a week.

3. Cucumber and lemon face pack

Cucumber contains silica which not only gives a youthful look to the skin but also helps to shrink large pores. It also acts as a natural astringent that also helps in reducing large pores. [5]

Lemon helps to minimize the appearance of large pores and its mild bleaching properties help to exfoliate the skin and makes the skin look bright and fresh.

Ingredients

• One cucumber

• 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Procedure

• In a blender, add few slices of cucumber and lemon juice and blend them until you get a fine paste.

• Apply on the face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it with cool water.

• Use this one time in a week.

4. Kaolin clay, cinnamon, milk, and honey mask

Use of clay in a skincare regime will help improve skin and remove any impurities. To reduce large pores kaolin clay is the best. Kaolin clay is also known as white clay or China clay and has a fine texture. This clay is rich in minerals such as silica, aluminium oxide and oxygen which give the skin a smooth complexion.

Its natural absorbent properties help to remove excess oil and sebum, thus reducing large pores. It also has skin brightening properties that help to get rid of dull skin and makes the skin clean and fresh.

Cinnamon has antiseptic properties and it helps in treating skin infections, like acne and pimples and provides a glowing skin [6] . Milk has moisturizing properties that keep the skin moisturized and brightens up the skin. It also acts as a good antiageing agent.

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of kaolin clay

• ½ tablespoon of honey

• ½ tablespoon of cinnamon powder

• 1 tablespoon of milk

Procedure

• In a bowl, add kaolin clay, honey, cinnamon powder, and milk.

• Mix all the ingredients properly until you get a smooth paste.

• Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Now pat some water on your face and gently massage it for a few minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this mask once in a week.

5. Banana peel

Banana peel contains lutein, [7] an excellent antioxidant, which helps in nourishing the skin. It also contains potassium which gives the skin a flawless look.

Ingredient

• One banana peel

Procedure

• Gently rub a banana peel on your skin in a circular motion for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Try this remedy two times a week.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric has antibacterial properties and it helps to reduce skin inflammation. [8] Turmeric kills the bacteria growing inside the pores and also reduces the swelling around the pores.

Ingredients

• 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

• Water (as required)

Procedure

• In a small bowl, add turmeric powder and make a fine paste by adding a few drops of water.

• Apply this paste on your skin and leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this paste twice a week.

7. Oats and milk

Oats can be used to absorb excess oil and dirt from the skin that block the pores and increase their size.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons of oats

• 1 tablespoon of milk

Procedure

• In a bowl, add oats and milk and mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on your face and let it dry.

• Wet your fingers with water and start scrubbing your face in a circular motion for a few minutes.

• Wash your face with normal water.

• Use this remedy once a week.

8. Egg whites

Egg whites help to draw out excess grease from the skin and are used to shrink enlarged pores. It also helps to tone and tighten the skin. [9]

Ingredients

• One egg

• 2-3 drops of lemon juice

Procedure

• Separate the yolk from the white.

• Add lemon juice into the egg white and whisk it properly.

• Apply this mixture on to your face and let it dry.

• Wash your face with lukewarm water.

• Use this mixture once a week.

9. Baking soda

Baking soda is great for removing excess dirt and oil from the skin due to its amazing exfoliating properties. It helps in maintaining the skin's pH balance.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoon of baking powder

• Water (as needed)

Procedure

• In a bowl, mix baking power with water (as needed). Make it into a paste.

• Apply this paste on your face and massage it in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this process every day.

10. Ice cubes

Ice cubes help in tightening the skin and help to shrink large pores.

Ingredients

• 2-3 ice cubes

Procedure

• In a cloth, wrap the ice cubes and hold it on your face for 20 minutes.

• Repeat this procedure every day.

11. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has natural skin cleansing properties and it helps in reducing pores. [10]

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

• 1 tablespoon of raw honey

• 1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Procedure

• Mix aloe vera gel, raw honey and lemon juice. Mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this every day for a month.

12. Lettuce leaves

Lettuce leaves have antioxidant properties and omega-3 fatty acids that help in reducing large pores and promote good skin health.

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of lettuce juice

• ½ tablespoon of lemon juice

Procedure

• Mix lettuce juice with lemon juice.

• Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this every day for a month.

Tips To Prevent Large Pores

1. Sunscreen is a must: Do not skip on sunscreen before stepping out of the house. Sun damages the skin by damaging the moisture and collagen and can cause early wrinkles with large pores. Sunscreen helps in providing that extra layer to the skin and keeps it healthy.

2. Avoid sleeping with makeup: Makeup tends to get inside the pores if not washed properly. It clogs the pores thereby enlarging it. So always wash your face before going to bed.

3. Choose the right product: Make sure you check your product before purchasing because different skin types require different cosmetic products. Using a product that's not suitable for your skin type will only enhance your pores. So avoid using products that are not suitable for your skin.

