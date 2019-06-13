Tomato Juice: Benefits For Skin & How To Use Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Our skin is exposed to various things, many of which are harmful to the skin, and hence it suffers a lot. Exposure to dirt, pollution, chemicals etc. can lead to various skin issues that make it difficult for us to maintain healthy and clear skin.

While many of us may opt for products available in the market to handle those issues, we think home remedies are a great alternative to them. Home remedies don't cost you a fortune and they contain natural ingredients that won't harm your skin.

Tomato juice is one of the best natural ingredients that you can use to treat your skin and combat various skin issues. It is a natural astringent that helps to shrink skin pores and improve skin appearance. The antioxidants present in tomato fight free radical damage to leave you with healthy skin.

Besides, vitamin C present in tomato boosts collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity and make it firm and youthful. [1] Furthermore, it protects the skin from the harmful UV rays and the damage caused by them. [2]

So, why not give this amazing juice a try? In this article today, we've discussed the various benefits of tomato juice for your skin and how to use it to combat various skin issues. Take a look!

Benefits Of Tomato Juice For Skin

It treats acne.

It reduces skin pigmentation.

It provides relief to sunburnt skin.

It treats oily skin.

It reduces blemishes and blackheads.

It helps to shrink skin pores.

It treats dark circles.

How To Use Tomato Juice For Combat Various Skin Issues

1. For acne

Besides being soothing for the skin cucumber has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that prevent acne and reduce the redness and inflammation related to it. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp cucumber juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the concoction and apply it on your face using this cotton ball.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the best result.

2. For oily skin

The astringent properties of tomato juice mixed with the astringent and bleaching properties of lemon juice help to control excess oil produced in the skin and to brighten your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato juice

4-5 drops of lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the tomato juice.

Add lemon juice to this and give it a good whisk.

Soak a cotton ball in this concoction and use this to apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

3. For blemishes

Vitamin C and antioxidant present in tomato juice make it a great and effective remedy to treat blemishes.

Ingredient

1 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Take the tomato juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the bowl.

Use the cotton ball to apply the tomato juice on your face.

Leave it on to dry.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

4. For glowing skin

Multani mitti absorbs the dirt, impurities and excess oil from your skin to give you rejuvenated and glowing skin. [4] Rose water has astringent properties that make your skin firm.

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato juice

2 tbsp multani mitti

Few drops of rose water

Method of use

Take the multani mitti in a bowl.

Add tomato juice and rose water to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result.

5. For blackheads

The antioxidant and astringent properties of tomato juice work well to reduce the blackheads and improve the appearance of your skin.

Ingredient

Tomato juice (as needed)

Method of use

In a bowl, add the tomato juice.

Dip a cotton ball in this and use it to apply the tomato juice on the affected areas before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off using cold water in the morning.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

6. For skin pigmentation

The bleaching properties of tomato juice mixed with the exfoliating properties of oatmeal reduce skin pigmentation and remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. Lactic acid present in curd makes the skin smooth and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. [5]

Ingredients

1 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp oatmeal

½ tsp curd

Method of use

Take the tomato juice in a bowl.

In a blender, grind the oatmeal to get the powder and add it to the bowl. Mix well.

Add curd to his mixture and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week for the best result.

7. For reducing large pores

Both tomato juice and lime juice possess astringent properties that help to shrink pores and gives you firm and youthful skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato juice

1 tsp lime juice

Method of use

Take the tomato juice in a bowl.

Add lime juice to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Use a cotton ball to apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

8. For dark circles

Lycopene present in tomato juice helps to reduce those stubborn dark circles. [6] Aloe vera gel is highly nourishing for the skin and improves the overall health of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp tomato juice

Few drops of aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take tomato juice in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture under your eyes.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the best result.

9. For treating suntan

A great of proteins and minerals that benefit the skin, red lentil not only reduces suntan but it also helps to tackle dry skin as well. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp red lentil powder

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

In a bowl, add the tomato juice.

Add lentil powder and aloe vera gel to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to get the best result.

