12 Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin Skin Care lekhaka-Mamta khati

Proper skin care is very important because our skin is the largest barrier against infection. It also helps to keep the outermost layer of our skin intact. Using a harsh cleanser, for example, can damage the outer layer of the skin as the cleanser tends to rip off essential lipids and moisture from the skin.

Furthermore, it leads to cracks in the skin making it prone to infection [1] . Even after religiously following basic skin care routine, when your skin still doesn't look clean enough, you wonder what might have gone wrong, right? There are a few habits that could be quietly sabotaging the skin. Let us take a look, shall we?

1. Overwashing Your Face

Cleansing your skin is definitely a good habit but overdoing it will do more harm than good [2] . Excessive cleansing is bad for the skin as it strips away the natural oil and moisture making the skin more vulnerable to pollutants and bacteria [3] . The same goes if you overexfoliate your skin. So, if you have to lather up less often to get radiant, irritated-free skin, so be it. You will be doing good for your skin.

2. Not Using The Sunscreen Often

The harmful UV rays of the sun can do a lot of damage to the skin [4] . If your skin is overexposed without protection, then there's a high chance for the onset early signs of ageing. This involves dry and sallow skin, deep furrows, wrinkles, and fine lines. So, why take a risk when there are different types of sunscreens available? Lather your skin with broad-spectrum SPF or whichever sunscreen that suits your skin.

3. Neglecting Your Chest And Neck

While moisturizing the face, we tend to neglect the neck and chest. We often fail to understand that these two areas are the first to show signs of ageing. So, make sure that you include your neck and chest the next time you moisturize your face. [5]

4. Sleeping With Make-up On

Skipping to wash your face after a long day at work is understandable, but if this becomes a habit then it's high time that you kick the bad habit [6] . Our skin is exposed to pollution, dirt, grime and oil and all these pile up on the surface of the skin making it difficult for the skin to breathe. If you do not wipe off or wash your face before sleeping, then you are inviting breakouts, acne, blackheads, clogged pores and dryness. If you are too tired, then make sure you keep some face wipes next to your bedside table.

5. Not Wiping Your Mobile Phone

Talking over the phone for long hours is bad for the skin [7] because mobile phones are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, which can lead to pimples on the side of your face, jawline and chin. Make sure that you clean your phone regularly.

6. Using Dirty Make-up Brushes

Dirty make-up brushes also gather a lot of bacteria and if not cleaned regularly can cause pimples and acne. Clean your make-up brushes with a mild soap once in a week.

7. Not Sleeping Enough

Sleep is very important for the skin because it's during this time that the skin undergoes natural self-repair [8] . If you do not sleep well, then your skin will not be able to heal or repair itself and this often leads to dull, tired skin with dark circles and undereye bags.

8. Switching Products Often

While it's okay to switch to a new product once in a while, trying new products every day is a big 'no-no'. If you change your products too often, you are upsetting your skin, which is not a good thing. If one product works best for you, then stick to it. If you do want to change your product, you can do so when the climate changes.

9. Not Showering After Working Out

If working out is your daily ritual, then it's definitely a good habit. But there are times when you are running late for work and you fail to take a shower. Not showering after sweating leads to some major breakouts. So, make sure that you take some time out to shower after a workout. [9]

10. Applying Too Much Moisturizer

It's good to keep your face moisturized, but that doesn't mean you go overboard with it. So, in this case, if you apply too much of moisturizer your skin will lose its ability to adjust itself in different environments [10] . Your skin will become used to the moisturizer that it can even go into withdrawal. So, make sure you use a small amount of moisturizer in the morning and a small amount before going to bed.

11. Using The Same Germ-ridden Towel

Be sure to dry your towel after use or to put them for a wash as wet towels are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. If you use a damp towel to wipe your face, then chances of getting pimples are high.

12. Sharing Make-up

It's fun to share stuff with friends but if you are sharing lipsticks, mascara, eyeliner, etc., your make-up will be infested with germs and there are high chances of skin infection, eye infection and cold sores, which is totally not worth it.

If you can break these bad habits, then there is nothing standing between you and radiant skin.

