13 Natural & Cheaper Alternatives To Store-bought Face Packs

Who doesn't want a healthy and glowing skin? But, with thousands of products available in the market, it is very difficult to choose the right ones and very easy to go over your budget. But does good skin care really need a hefty amount? No, of course not! If you're looking for great skin care products that won't leave a heavy dent in your pockets, then you're at the right place. Here are some affordable, but great face packs that won't cost you a fortune but are just as effective.

1. Multani Mitti Or Fuller's Earth

Multani Mitti cleanses your skin, absorbs oil, removes dirt and gives you an ideal skin. You can use multani mitti as a face pack or a toner. It helps to remove the acne scars and blemishes. It removes the dead skin and hence keeps the skin fresh and soft [1] . It also helps in good blood circulation. It can, therefore, be used to tackle most skin-related problems.

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

2 tbsp rose water

How to use

Mix multani mitti, gram flour, sandalwood powder with rose water to form a paste.

Clean your face, pat dry and apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave the paste to dry for about 10-15 minutes.

Allow it to dry.

Wash your face with cold water.

Use this pack for 2-3 times a week and experience amazing results.

2. Aloe Vera

It contains antioxidants like vitamin A, C and E. It has healing properties that prevent the skin from radiation damage. It also has antiageing, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic effects. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to use

Clean your face with a face wash and pat dry.

Apply aloe vera gel on your face and massage it gently for a few minutes.

Allow it to stay overnight and then wash it off in the morning.

Do it every night for desired results.

3. Neem Oil

Neem oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and fatty acids. It is an oil that works wonders on your skin [3] . It helps in treating acne and scars. It moisturises and heals your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of neem oil

1 cotton ball

How to use

Soak the cotton ball in the neem oil.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the neem oil using the cotton ball.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Do this every day for desired results.

4. Sandalwood Oil

It helps you in preventing pimples, acne scars, blackheads, sun tanning and also moisturises your skin. If you have oily skin, sandalwood can be very helpful [4] .

Ingredients

2 tsp of sandalwood powder

2-3 tsp of rose water

How to use

Mix the sandalwood powder with the rose water and make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste evenly on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes until it dries completely.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use this 1 to 2 times a week for desired results.

5. Almond Oil

Almond oil is packed with antioxidants such as vitamin E, and hence it helps in tackling the damage caused due to the UV rays. It is rich in vitamin A and helps in treating acne. It helps in removing tan and has healing properties that help in treating rashes. [5] There are two types of almond oils - bitter almond oil and sweet almond oil. Make sure to use only the sweet almond oil on your face.

Ingredient

A few drops of sweet almond oil

How to use

Wash your face and pat dry.

Take a few drops of almond oil in your palm.

Rub the almond oil between your palms to warm it up.

Gently apply the oil on your face and neck.

Do this 3-4 times a week.

6. Moringa Powder

Moringa is a powerhouse of vitamins A, C and E. It is rich in antioxidants, amino acids and iron content that help in fighting acne, removing the toxins from your body. [6] It also helps in reducing the large pores.

Ingredients

½ tbsp moringa powder

1 tbsp honey

½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp rose water

How to use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a thick paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

Moisturise your face.

7. Honey

Honey helps in treating acne, lightens the scars, exfoliates your skin and cleans the pores. It also has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic and healing properties. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

½ tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

Rose water

How to use

Mix honey, lemon juice and sandalwood powder in a bowl with rose water to make a paste.

Wash off your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste evenly to your face and neck.

Leave the paste on for 10-15 minutes until it dries.

Rinse it off with water.

Use this for 2-3 times a week.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric is a loaded with curcumin, a polyphenol which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It heals the wounds, treats acne and scars and has antiageing properties. [8] Yogurt helps in moisturising the skin and treats acne, blemishes and pigmentation.

Ingredients

1 tsp of turmeric powder

1 tbsp of yogurt

1 tsp of sandalwood powder

2 tsp of gram flour

How to use

Mix all the four ingredients in a bowl to form a thick paste.

Wash off your face and pat dry.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes until it dries.

Rinse it off with a mild face wash.

9. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is enriched with fatty acids, which help in nourishing your skin. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in dealing with acne. It moisturises and cleanses your skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

How to use

Mix the coconut oil with tea tree oil in a bowl.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply a few drops of the oil mixture on your face before going to bed.

Let it stay overnight.

Rinse it off with water in the morning.

Use this on alternate days.

10. Gram Flour

Gram flour is rich in nutrients and fatty acids. It helps in treating acne, blemishes and removing tan. It cleanses your skin, removes dead skin and exfoliates your skin. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and it helps in treating acne scars, blemishes and blackheads.

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour

A few drops of lemon juice

1 tbsp milk cream

How to use

Mix the gram flour, milk cream and lemon juice in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste evenly on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-30 minutes until it dries completely.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

11. Coffee

Coffee is rich in antioxidants that help in fighting acne and dark circles. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiageing properties. [9] It exfoliates your skin and protects the skin from sun damage. Coffee also facilitates blood circulation.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp yogurt

How to use

Mix coffee powder, honey and yogurt in a bowl to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

Pat dry your face and apply some moisturiser.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

12. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is enriched with antioxidants that help you fight acne. It also has antimicrobial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. [10]

Ingredients

1 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp honey

How to use

Mix cinnamon powder and honey in a bowl to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a week.

Note: Cinnamon has the tendency to irritate the skin. So, if you have sensitive skin, please do a patch test of 24 hours or refrain from using this pack.

13. Tomato

Tomato has antioxidants that fight free radical damage. Tomato is also rich in vitamin C and potassium, that gives you a glowing skin. It also helps prevent acne, blackheads and whiteheads. It opens up your pores and is also a natural bleaching agent.

Ingredients

2 tbsp tomato pulp

1 tsp honey

How to use

Mix tomato pulp and honey in a bowl.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes until it dries.

Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Use this twice a week.

Do try these home remedies and get clear and glowing skin in no time. These ingredients are completely free of chemicals and do not harm your skin in any way.