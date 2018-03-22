Worried Of White Bumps On Your Face? Here Are Some Natural Remedies To Treat Them

Honey

Honey has natural anti oxidants retain s moisture and avoids dryness. Either you can apply raw honey or can combine honey with other ingredients to reduce milia.

Mix two tablespoons of honey and one tablespoon of jojoba oil. Apply it on your face and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes. Repeat daily or three or four times a week until you see improvement.

Sugar Scrub

Sugar helps in exfoliating your skin naturally thus helping in getting rid of milia.

Squeeze out the lemon juice form half of a lemon and mix it together with 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar and one spoon of olive oil. Apply this on the affected area and gently scrub. Leave this for 20 minutes and rinse it off. Do this twice a week for few months.

Sandalwood And Rose Water

Both sandalwood and rose water helps remove excess oil from the skin which causes milia.

Mix two tablespoons of sandalwood powder with sufficient rose water to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your skin and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with cool water and then pat dry your face. Repeat this daily for a few weeks.

Oat Meal Scrub

Oatmeal gives relief from skin dryness and itchiness .Take one tablespoon of granulated sugar and raw honey and 3 tablespoon of oatmeal. Mix all the ingredients and gently scrub your skin for a few minutes. Then, rinse it off.

Castor Oil

The antibacterial properties in castor oil can heal several skin problems. It also helps control production of excess oil .Apply ½ teaspoon of castor oil and gently massage in a circular motion. Leave it until it gets absorbed into the skin.

Steam

A nice steam can unclog the poresand remove dead skin cells. Just damp a towel in hot water and squeeze out the excess water. Now, put this towel on your face for a few minutes and then remove it. Repeat this process a couple of times

Toothpaste

Toothpaste contains fluoride that helps remove the symptoms associated with milia.Apply a thin layer on the affected area and leave it on for about 25 minutes. Wash it off in cold water.

Baking Soda

Take 1 tablespoon of baking soda nd mix it with sufficient amount of water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the affected area and wait until it gets dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water.