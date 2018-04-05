Worried Of Unwanted Facial Hair? Here Are 3 Amazing Lemon Face Packs!

Most of the women out there face a lot of problems due to the excessive facial hair growth issue. Nobody would like themselves to be made fun of by the others due to this issue, isn't it?

Not only facial hair but all of us try to remove unwanted hair from our body as well. Waxing is one method used by majority of the women.

Apart from waxing or using hair removal creams, we also have natural remedies to remove unwanted facial and body hair. There are natural ways for hair removal without the pain and these are even less expensive.

One such natural ingredient that can be used to remove unwanted hair is lemon. Lemon can be used in several ways to completely remove unwanted facial hair.

Here are three natural homemade lemon face packs to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Let's have a look at what they are.

1. Lemon + Turmeric

Ingredients:

1 lemon

2-3 teaspoons of turmeric

How To Use:

Squeeze the juice of one lemon. Add a pinch of turmeric to the lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your face and wait for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off. You can repeat this remedy twice or thrice in a week.

2. Lemon+ Aloe Vera Gel

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons gram flour

How To Use:

Add lemon juice in a bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, 2 tablespoons of gram flour and 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Either you can use fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf or you can buy ready-made aloe vera gel from the market. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on the area of your facial hair growth. Leave it on for 20 minutes and you can wash it off after 20 minutes. This method works the best for hair removal on regular use.

3. Lemon + Gram Flour

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of turmeric

2 tablespoons of gram flour

How To Use:

Add 1 teaspoon of turmeric and 2 tablespoons of gram flour to the lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash off this mixture after 20 minutes and pat dry. You can also apply the mixture anywhere on your body where you want to stop unwanted hair growth.

Moisturizer:

Before applying this pack, it is advised that you use steam for your face. It helps in opening up the pores on your face, which would easily help in removing your facial hair. After applying the pack, apply some moisturizer to hydrate the skin and to prevent it from drying.

Caution:

Before applying these packs, it's always better to do a skin patch test. This is because turmeric used in all the three packs here can turn out to be very allergic for some skin types. Mostly, people with sensitive skin face this problem. However, turmeric works the best in hair removing when used with lemon.