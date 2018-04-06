Worried Of Dark Patches Around Your Mouth? Here Are Some Natural Ways To Treat Them

Dark patches around the mouth are often embarrassing for many among us, especially when it affects our confidence in the way we look.

It can be due to hyper-pigmentation, hormones, waxing, shaving or other factors. The darkness looks really bad when we smile and for females who apply lipsticks, especially red lip colours. Dryness around the mouth can also cause the dark skin around the lips.

However, in some cases, dark underarms may also be the result of a medical condition, which is often associated with insulin resistance, obesity, hormonal disorders, certain medications, and cancer.

So, first, you need to understand the cause and later treat it accordingly. If it's caused by a medical condition, then you need to consult a doctor and then take medication accordingly.

If it is not, then the best way to treat this condition would be to use natural remedies. Here are some natural remedies to brighten your skin in less than 10 days.

Lemon And Honey

Both these ingredients work really well in removing dark patches from the skin and brightening it. Squeeze the juice out of 1 lemon and mix it with equal amount of honey. Apply this mixture on the affected areas. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off using normal water. Use this remedy every day and whenever you are exposed to the sun.

Sandalwood And Turmeric

Dark patches around the mouth can be treated with the combination of sandalwood and turmeric. Mix together 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder and a pinch of turmeric. Add rose water into the mixture in order to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on the dark patches around your mouth. Leave it for 30 minutes, until it is dry and wash it off in cold water. This works effectively in getting rid of dark patches around the lips and chin.

Gram Flour

Gram flour can do wonders in lightening the skin tone. It can either be used as it is or can also be mixed together with other ingredients for faster and better results. Make a paste of 1 teaspoon gram flour and mix ¼th teaspoon of turmeric and add some milk cream to make a thick paste. Apply this on affected areas and finally rinse it off.

Rose Water And Glycerin

Other than the darkness around mouth, there can be dryness around the lips too, hence this mixture of rose water and glycerin will help a lot. To moisturize the dry skin near the mouth, you have to mix rose water and glycerin in equal amount and then massage gently. Leave this for overnight like a pack and wash in the morning. Dryness along with darkness will be gone.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is a good soothing agent. It will also remove the darkness due to over exposure of the sun and sun tanning. Apply freshly extracted aloe vera gel around the dark skin near the mouth and leave for the entire night. Try this daily for 2-3 weeks and you will see noticeable results in the removal of darkness around the mouth and lips.

Sugar And Lemon Juice

Mix sugar and lemon juice to make a paste and use it over the mouth. Be gentle and exfoliate. Glycolic acid present in sugar has skin-lightening properties which will whiten the darkness around the mouth. Also, lemon is known for its natural exfoliating properties.

Oatmeal

Take 1 teaspoonful of oatmeal and make a paste with some water. Apply this scrub to exfoliate the dry skin and then leave it for 15 minutes to lighten the darkness around the mouth. You can use this twice or thrice every week for better results.

Egg White, Honey And Lemon Juice

All you require for this is 1 egg white, honey and lemon juice. In a bowl, mix together 1 egg white and equal amounts of honey and lemon juice. Mix it well, so that there are no lumps formed. Apply this mask on the affected areas. Let it dry for about 15-20 minutes. Later, wash it off using cold water.

Orange Peel And Curd

This scrub will help you in getting rid of dark patches around your mouth quickly if used regularly. Mix together 2 teaspoons of orange peel powder and curd to make a paste. Scrub this paste around your mouth for 3-5 minutes gently in a circular motion.

Make sure that you do not rub it harshly. After scrubbing, leave the mixture on for 5 minutes. Finally, rinse it off in cold water. This will help in reducing the scars, pigmentation around the lips and chin.

Potato Juice

The bleaching agent contained in potato will help in reducing dark patches around the mouth. Cut 1 potato into small pieces. Rub these pieces of potato all around your mouth and leave it on until it gets dry for about 20 minutes. Later, wash it with cold water.