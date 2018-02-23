what to do when you get adult acne

Yes, you read that right! Acne is not just something that strikes teenagers. You must have assumed that now since you have grown up, those pesky spots would not come and surprise you anymore. Well, surprise! They are here and they do not plan to go away anytime soon.
So, why does adult acne happen? We have been told that acne is something that occurs due to hormonal changes during puberty and our formative years. There are a lot of causes of adult acne.
The causes can range from hormonal changes. Yes, the monthly hormonal changes determining your menstrual cycle can cause these flare ups on the skin. Things like stress and pollution do not help the case either.
Any working person suffers from a huge amount of stress. Stress releases a hormone called cortisol, to help the body fight stress. Unfortunately, this hormonal change can lead to pimples and acne suddenly popping up.
Another factor responsible for adult acne is air pollution. Pollution levels in the city are sky rocketing. This makes a lot of dirt and dust cling on to your face even if you go for a walk around the city for just an hour. And of course, the dirt enters any pores that may have been open and goes on to cause acne.
Other causes could be related to the products you are using, or even your diet. Here are some tips to deal with adult acne.
1. Pick The Right Products:
When you're an adult with acne, it can be really difficult to believe claims of any product that says it will magically make the acne disappear. It might just make your acne worse. Gone are the days when you could experiment with products lightly without worrying about the consequences. So, always read the ingredient list before buying any new products, be it cleansers, moisturisers or even treatments. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid and other AHAs (alphahydroxy acids).
2. Keep A Spot Treatment Handy:
Keep a spot treatment from a trusted brand handy. The spots can strike at any time, and often it is really difficult to pin-point a cause. Most of the time we can't figure out what we did to cause these spots. What if you have an important event to attend to and a pimple shows up? For these situations, it is really important to keep a spot treatment handy. These help to dry up the surface of the spot while not really tackling the bacteria that causes the spots. These work for emergency treatments, but the spot may just come back, as the bacteria still exist under the surface.
3. Clay Mask:
For adults with acne, clay masks can be your best friends. You can try clay masks with a charcoal or green tea base. Charcoal masks are meant for deep cleaning the skin and are really good if you have stubborn acne and blackheads. For skin that has an excess of sebum production with moderate acne, you can go for a green tea clay mask. Clay is known to help absorb excess oil in the skin and reduce the size of the inflammation caused by acne.
4. Do Not Extract:
Do not try to extract or pop your pimples on your own. Doing this can make the pimple flare up even more. Moreover, if any pus comes out of the inflammation, it can spread to other parts of the skin and cause flare ups there. Another ill effect of extracting is that you may end up causing scarring. Let the acne heal on its own instead.
5. Use Tea Tree Oil:
Tea tree oil is one of the best remedies for acne. It is gentle on the skin and works fairly fast. We don't promise overnight results, but using tea tree oil on the area for a week will kill the bacteria in the area and ensure that there are no scars left behind.
6. Medications:
Sometimes, topical treatments may not be enough. That means a trip to your dermatologist is needed, when no matter what you do, you keep getting more and more flare ups. What is worse is that these flare ups can often be painful. A doctor would be able to tell you exactly what you are doing wrong and could help figure out medication for you.
7. Exfoliate More Often:
Exfoliation helps get rid of the dead skin cells on the surface of the skin. It is really important to get rid of the top layer of the skin and give way to new skin cells to develop. You don't have to use abrasive scrubs with granules in them for this. You can use gentle peels containing glycolic acid or lactic acid. If you are going to be exfoliating more often, we do suggest that you switch to a gentler product instead. And always remember to use a toner after exfoliating, to close up those open pores.
8. Try Retinol-based Products:
Retinol is a type of vitamin A that is found in anti-ageing products. It peels the top layer of the skin. Another thing it does is that it dries the skin, making it a really good ingredient for people who wish to fight acne. Retinol also helps tackle hyperpigmentation and scars.
We hope these tips will help you keep your adult acne at bay. Do let us know if they work for you. For more beauty updates, keep following Boldsky.
