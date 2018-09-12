Fish Oil & Its Benefits For Skin And Hair

We have surely heard of various oils, their uses and availability, and most of all their benefits on our skin & hair. The most common types of skin and hair oils that are often used and talked about are coconut oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and argan oil. But have you ever heard about using fish oil for skin and hair?

Well, fish oil has a number of benefits attached to it and is used extensively in skin care and hair care products. Fish oil is easily available in the market in the form of capsules or supplements. You can also increase the intake of omega-3 fatty acids by including fish in your diet. But what about using it topically for your skin & hair? Read on to find out.

But before you get started with how to use fish oil for skin and hair, there is something important that you need to be aware of - what is fish oil and why it holds a special place in your beauty regime.

Benefits Of Fish Oil

As the name suggests, fish oil is derived from fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Fish oil, as it is known, is beneficial for health as well as skin. It has a number of benefits attached to it.

Apart from being an effective cure for a number of health conditions related to kidney, heart and blood, fish oil also works the best for your body as a whole. Listed below are some of the most essential beauty benefits of fish oil.

It has anti-inflammatory properties that help in soothing your skin.

It helps to keep your skin moisturised. Low levels of omega-3 fatty acids can cause skin dryness. Therefore, using omega-3 enriched fish oil for your skin can help reduce the dryness, giving your skin its moisture back.

Fish oil also helps to get rid of acne.

Moving on to the hair part, fish oil works the best on your scalp; it moisturises as well as nourishes it.

It promotes healthy hair.

It helps to reduce hair fall, thus promoting hair growth.

How To Use Fish Oil For Skin

Fish oil helps you to get softer and younger looking skin in no time. Want to know how? Follow the simple recipe below, try it out at home and see the stunning difference.

Ingredients

5 fish oil capsules

How to do

Extract the oil from the capsules completely.

Once done, take a cotton ball and dip it in the extracted oil and dab it all over your face.

Gently keep dabbing the cotton ball on your face for at least 5 -10 minutes.

Leave it to dry for another 20 minutes

Wash off your face with warm water

How To Use Fish Oil For Hair

Not only skin, fish oil works the best for hair too. How? Follow the simple step-by-step procedure given below and say hello to beautiful, strong, and shiny hair in no time.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fish oil

How to do

Take a bowl and add olive oil to it

Now add fish oil and mix it well.

Take a cotton ball and dip it in the oil mixture until it gets soaked.

Now make partitions to your hair using a comb.

Take the soaked cotton ball and gently massage your scalp with it. Ensure that you cover the entire scalp properly.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this whenever you shampoo your hair.

Well, fish oil is definitely is a useful thing and it's not that difficult to get your hands on it. Go for it today, include it in your beauty regime and see the amazing effect it leaves behind!