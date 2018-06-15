Try These Amazing Remedies For Treating Wrinkles On Hands

Wrinkles appear on the skin due to weakened muscle tissues. Apart from the face, wrinkles also appear on the hands. The fact is that this is not restricted to old age. Now, the scenario is different.

Young people also have this problem of sagging skin on the hands. This is because our hands are more exposed to several factors than any other part of our body. These can be factors like excessive exposure to sunlight that damages the collagen and elastin in the skin, causing them to unravel and make the skin saggy.

Other factors that can fasten the process of wrinkle formation and sagging skin on hands are smoking and air pollution.

Many of you who have this issue might be looking at some natural remedies to prevent sagging skin, isn't it? Well, you are at the right place!

Presenting to you some of the home remedies for skin tightening on hands. You can try these easy remedies with ingredients that are easily available in your home. So, let us see what they are and how to use them.

Egg White Mask

Egg white helps in improving the elasticity of the skin because of the proteins. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients:

1 egg white

2 tablespoons of honey

How To Do:

1. Take the egg white and mix it with the honey.

2. Apply this mask on to your hands and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. Wash it off with water after this.

4. It is recommended to use this hands mask thrice a month for attaining a tighter skin.

Banana Mask

Banana contains minerals and vitamins that help in giving it anti-ageing properties.

Ingredients:

Ripe banana

2-3 spoons of lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Mash the banana and apply this all over your hands and neck.

2. Add a few drops of lemon to the mashed banana.

3. Leave it on your hands for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with water.

For better results, use this pack twice a week.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that shrinks the pores and tightens the skin. Therefore, it is a good remedy for sagging skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of yogurt

A few drops of lime juice

How To Do:

1. Mix the lime juice with the yogurt.

2. Apply this mixture on to your hands.

3. Massage for 10 minutes and leave it on for another five minutes. Wash it off with water.

Coffee

Coffee works best in tightening the skin due to the caffeine content present in it.

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of coffee powder

1/4th cup of brown sugar

3 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

How To Use:

1. In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. Remember to melt the coconut oil if it is hard.

2. Apply this mixture on your hands and gently massage in a circular motion and leave it for a few minutes.

3. Finally, rinse it off in lukewarm water. Use this scrub twice a week.

Tomato

Tomato soothes the skin and helps in making it firm. Let us see an easy remedy to prevent saggy skin.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

Cotton ball

How To Use:

1. Squeeze a small tomato to take the juice out of it.

2. Dip a cotton ball into it and apply it on to your hands gently.

3. Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and wash it off in cold water.

Repeat this twice a day. This is the easiest remedy you can try to get rid of that saggy skin.

Papaya

It makes the skin smooth and supple, as it contains vitamin A and antioxidants. Enzymes in papaya help in preventing the skin from sagging.

Ingredients:



Ripe papaya

1-2 tablespoons of rice flour

How To Use:

1. Cut the papaya into small pieces and blend it.

2. Now, add rice flour into the paste and gently massage.

3. Continue this for 15 minutes and then wash it off in cold water. Repeat this once in a week for attaining faster results.