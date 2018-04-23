Try Out This Orange Facial At Home

Oranges are packed with antioxidants and they contain some important minerals and vitamins.

But did you know that apart from its health benefits, oranges can even help in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you just read that right! Oranges can be used in the form of masks and packs to gain a young and beautiful skin.

We all have some common skin problems like skin tan, blemishes, dry skin, etc. For all these you have an all-in-one solution and that is, oranges to try out this summer. Being a common citric fruit, oranges can be easily found during the summer season. So, the next time you want to have some, don't forget to grab some and use it externally to pamper your skin.

Now, you must be wondering how to use them. Do not worry. This article will give you a complete guide on the benefits of oranges for your skin and how you can use them in the form of packs and masks to get that beautiful and flawless skin.

It is one solution for many skin problems. Now, it is more exciting when you can get a flawless skin right at the comfort of your home, isn't it? So, here is a complete DIY step-by-step orange facial guide to get that brighter and healthier-looking skin.

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and the most basic step of a facial. It removes dirt, excess oil and other unwanted impurities, thus making the skin appear clean.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

2-3 teaspoons milk

How To Do:

In 1 tbsp of orange peel powder, add 2-3 teaspoons of milk. Apply this on your face and massage it in a circular motion for about two minutes. After 2 minutes, wash it off in normal water. And there you go, you're done with step 1!

Step 2: Scrubbing

The next step after cleansing, is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Few drops of orange essential oil

How To Do:

In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar and add few drops of orange essential oil. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes. This process helps in removing the dead cells from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing. After 5 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Step 3: Face Mask

Yes! You are just one step away from gaining that brighter and glowing skin. Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few orange-based face masks!

Banana And Orange Face Mask

This face pack helps in getting rid of acne and skin inflammation and moisturizes the skin.

Ingredients

1 Orange

1 Banana

How To Do:

In a bowl mash a banana and an orange and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and wait for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash it off in normal water and pat dry.

Orange And Oatmeal Face Mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 teaspoon honey

1 tbsp oatmeal powder

How To Do:

Mix all the ingredients till you see a thick paste. Apply it evenly. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water to get a firmer, smoother skin. This pack suits best for people with dry skin.

Turmeric And Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

A pinch of turmeric

1 tbsp rose water

How To Do:

In a bowl mix orange peel powder and add a pinch of turmeric powder. Add some rose water in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes gently rub it off in circular motion and rinse it off in cold water.

Aloe Vera And Orange Peel Face Pack

This pack helps in reducing redness and sunburn, thus improving your complexion and tone of the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Few drops of lemon juice

How To Do:

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze in order to take the gel out of it. If in case you do not have fresh aloe vera leaf you can use ready made aloe vera gel available in the market. Add 2 tbsp orange peel powder and few drops of lemon juice into it. Apply this mask on your face and let it dry for 15 minutes.

Rinse it with cold water and pat dry.

This simple DIY orange facial guide can do wonders on your skin. Repeat this once in a week for 1-2 months and you can see a huge difference!