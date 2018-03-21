Top Essential Oils For Ageing Skin

Essential oils have been around for ages, but only recently have we started using them topically. These oils are extremely concentrated in nature. As a result of that, most of us have been very afraid of using them on the skin in their natural forms

Essential oils have been used for many years as a natural remedy to many problems, like health problems and problems of the skin and hair.

The best way to use essential oils is to mix it with another carrier oil. These oils are very potent and can cause irritation on the skin if used without mixing. Another thing you need to be sure of is to always do a patch test before using any new essential oil. It is also very important to store these oils in dark coloured bottles as they are sensitive to light and can get spoiled if exposed to light.

Here are some essential oils you can use for anti-ageing purposes.

1. Frankincense Essential Oil- The regenerative property of our skin starts to deteriorate as we grow older. Frankincense oil helps in cell regeneration. For this, mix a few drops of the essential oil into sweet almond oil. Use this as a night time mask. Keep the mask on for ten to fifteen minutes and then wash it off. Follow this up with your regular night time skincare routine.

2. Geranium Essential Oil- Geranium essential oil is one of the most potent oils to fight signs of ageing. It is rich in antioxidants and helps to fight free radicals. Free radicals make skin saggy and wrinkly and are what causes age spots to happen. This oil also has astringent quality and therefore is very good for people who have oily skin and are suffering from large pores. So if you have breakouts due to large pores, this is the oil for you. This oil is best mixed wit jojoba oil. This is a non greasy mixture and can be used as a daily moisturiser for both day and night as it fights wrinkles and oiliness.

3. Argan Essential oil- Argan oil is known to work amazingly for both hair and skin concerns. You can either buy pure argan oil or you can buy it already mixed with a carrier oil. You can use this as a serum every night before you go to sleep to wake up to skin that is rejuvenated. Argan oil is deeply moisturising and as we know, loss of moisture is one of the reasons why we start to see signs of ageing on our skin. Argan oil is rich in Vitamin e and helps fight dryness of the skin.

4. Carrot Seed Essential Oil- This oil is a really good source of vitamin E and A, which helps nourish the skin and even helps to get rid of scars. Over time, the skin develops a lot of damage because it is exposed to environmental conditions. Carrot seed oil helps reverse that damage. For this, you just have to mix in a few drops of this with any carrier oil right before you leave the house.

5. Rose Essential Oil- This is not just an amazing smelling oil. It has antibacterial properties, and it helps brighten the skin. It also removes dark spots and accelerates healing of the skin. This will give your skin a youthful, pink glow. Mix a few drops of rose oil with rosehip oil and massage this on to your skin every night for about two to three minutes. this will help fade scars and make your skin much more elastic

6. Ylang ylang essential oil- This is another essential oil that is really good for maintaining elasticity of the skin. It boosts the production of collagen, thus making the skin smoother and softer. With regular use, wrinkles and fine lines will disappear. The flower like scent of this oil is an added benefit. Mix this oil with any carrier oil and use it as a night oil serum after using your moisturiser. Using this will even help you get rid of unevenr skin tone and brighten your face.

7. Sandalwood essential Oil- This is a fragrant and aromatic oil that can be used to fade age spots and to brighten the skin. This is one of the reasons why sandalwood is used so widely on Indian brides as a face mask. This makes the skin look younger and rejuvenates the skin. Give yourself a gentle massage while using it. For this, mix a few drops of pomegranate seed oil and sandalwood oil and use it as a daily moisturiser. It will even help control oil production on your skin.

Use any of these concoctions daily as a night time routine and you will not even have to think about buying all those fancy anti ageing creams.