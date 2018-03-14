Tips for wrinkle free and young looking neck

1. Exfoliate

Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells, thus brightening the skin and maintaining a youthful skin. It also helps in reducing the appearance of acne. You can try this homemade exfoliator.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tomato

5 tablespoons of oatmeal

How To Use:

Blend a tomato to make a puree out of it. Mix this puree with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Next, add 5 tablespoons of oats. Apply this mixture on your neck and gently scrub in a circular motion. Make sure that you do not scrub it harshly. Leave this mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

2. Massage

Apart from applying scrubs and packs, massage is also important. It will increase the blood circulation on your neck, which will help in reducing wrinkles from appearing on the neck.

Before going to bed, apply some moisturizer on your neck. Massage as you apply the moisturizer in an upward motion, starting from your collar bones to jaws. Make sure that you massage in an upward motion.

3. Mask

Masks are very important to maintain a beautiful and flawless skin. It can also be applied on your neck for that perfect and youthful look.

Ingredients:

Banana

1 teaspoon of honey

Egg white

How To Use:

Mash a ripe banana to make a paste. Separate the egg white from a whole egg and add this to the mashed banana paste. Whisk the mixture well. Add 1 teaspoon of honey to the mixture and mix them well. Apply this thick pack on your neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. You will notice an instant change. Apply this pack repeatedly once in a week for a month.

4. Change Your Sleeping Position

Avoid sleeping in a position where your face presses the pillow. This can increase the chances of you getting wrinkles on your neck and face. Always sleep on your back in order to avoid that. Also, it has an added advantage of preventing your breasts from sagging.

5. Sit Straight

Often our body posture also plays a major role in creating wrinkles on our neck. When you bend down and sit when using phone or laptop, it not only leads to increase in the wrinkles on your skin, but also increases back pain. Therefore, always make sure that you sit straight and don't strain yourself.

6. Apply Ice

Rubbing on your neck with ice also helps to reduce wrinkles and this makes your neck look youthful, as it increases the blood circulation. Also, it helps in reducing inflammation of the skin and leads to make the skin more firm.