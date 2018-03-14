Tips for wrinkle free and young looking neck

A wrinkle-free young-looking neck is every woman's dream. Often, we tend to take less care of our neck and we give more importance to our face when it comes to skin care. But taking care of your neck is also equally important in skin care.
Neck wrinkles are not necessarily the sign of ageing. It can also be due to over-exposure to the sun, increased lifestyle vices like smoking and drinking, chemical treatments, etc. So even the youth also face this problem of neck wrinkles.
However, there are some natural tips to follow in order to prevent this. Let's explore some tips in keeping your neck youthful and wrinkle free.
1. Exfoliate
Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells, thus brightening the skin and maintaining a youthful skin. It also helps in reducing the appearance of acne. You can try this homemade exfoliator.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
1 tomato
5 tablespoons of oatmeal
How To Use:
Blend a tomato to make a puree out of it. Mix this puree with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Next, add 5 tablespoons of oats. Apply this mixture on your neck and gently scrub in a circular motion. Make sure that you do not scrub it harshly. Leave this mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.
2. Massage
Apart from applying scrubs and packs, massage is also important. It will increase the blood circulation on your neck, which will help in reducing wrinkles from appearing on the neck.
Before going to bed, apply some moisturizer on your neck. Massage as you apply the moisturizer in an upward motion, starting from your collar bones to jaws. Make sure that you massage in an upward motion.
3. Mask
Masks are very important to maintain a beautiful and flawless skin. It can also be applied on your neck for that perfect and youthful look.
Ingredients:
Banana
1 teaspoon of honey
Egg white
How To Use:
Mash a ripe banana to make a paste. Separate the egg white from a whole egg and add this to the mashed banana paste. Whisk the mixture well. Add 1 teaspoon of honey to the mixture and mix them well. Apply this thick pack on your neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. You will notice an instant change. Apply this pack repeatedly once in a week for a month.
4. Change Your Sleeping Position
Avoid sleeping in a position where your face presses the pillow. This can increase the chances of you getting wrinkles on your neck and face. Always sleep on your back in order to avoid that. Also, it has an added advantage of preventing your breasts from sagging.
5. Sit Straight
Often our body posture also plays a major role in creating wrinkles on our neck. When you bend down and sit when using phone or laptop, it not only leads to increase in the wrinkles on your skin, but also increases back pain. Therefore, always make sure that you sit straight and don't strain yourself.
6. Apply Ice
Rubbing on your neck with ice also helps to reduce wrinkles and this makes your neck look youthful, as it increases the blood circulation. Also, it helps in reducing inflammation of the skin and leads to make the skin more firm.
