Tips For People With Dry Skin

1. Reduce Bath Time:

Keep your shower time to a minimum. Ensure that you are taking a shower for fifteen to twenty minutes only, as any more than that would strip your skin of its natural oils.

2. Use Lukewarm Water:

Hot water can be very comforting to use, but it brings many problems along with it, like flaky skin, dandruff, and it even makes you age a lot faster. So, stick to lukewarm water, or better yet, use cold water. Cold water is extremely good for the skin, as it ensures that the pores remain closed.

3. Pat Dry:

When you are drying your skin, make sure you pat it dry and don't rub the towel all over your skin. Rubbing will make your skin even more flaky. Gently pat it till the towel soaks up the water from your skin.

4. Use Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera gel is present in many lotions and creams available over the counter, but it is best used in its natural gel form. Aloe vera gel is often used as a treatment to ease patchy and dry skin. It is even used for people suffering from eczema. Aloe vera gel contains polysaccharide, which helps the skin retain moisture and even boosts collagen and elastin production in the skin, helping the skin remain soft and supple.

5. Use Coconut Oil:

Before heading into the shower, it is a really good idea to use some kind of an oil. People with very dry skin can use coconut oil, as this is the richest and the most penetrating kind of an oil there is. This ensures that you do not lose moisture from your skin during your shower.

It is not necessary that you use this only before a shower. You can use coconut oil any time of the day. This is a very economical and good moisturiser for dry skin. For added benefits and an amazing aroma, you can add a few drops of lavender essential oil to your coconut oil.

6. Use Glycerine:

Glycerine in its natural form, that is when it is not mixed into some lotion or cream, can be one of the best emollients for severely dry skin. Mix glycerine with a bit of rose water and apply it all over your skin, using an extra thick layer on areas that are patchy or flaky. Leave it on for an hour or so before taking a shower. We suggest using glycerine only before a shower, as the texture of glycerine can be quite tacky and sticky and that might be irritating for a few people, especially if you are going out.

7. Jojoba Oil:

Jojoba oil can be used by people who have normal to dry skin. This is the safest oil to use on the face, as it resembles sebum, that is the natural oils present on our faces.

8. Petroleum Jelly:

This is one of the best remedies for skin that is flaky, painful and full of dry patches. Apply a layer of petroleum jelly all over the areas of your body that are dry and leave it on overnight. If you find the jelly to be too sticky, keep it on for an hour or so and wipe off the excess with a tissue right before going to bed.

You will wake up to skin that looks like it was healed almost magically. We like this tip a lot for cracked heels. For this, you can coat your heels with the petroleum jelly and then go to sleep wearing socks. We assure you that your heels would be as good as new once you wake up.

9. Exfoliate:

Exfoliation and scrubbing are not just for your face, but your body too. It is very important to get rid of the dead skin cells on the body to give way to new skin. You can either use a scrub that you can buy in the market, or you can make one for yourself at home, using anything granular in texture, like sugar, sea salt, coffee or oats and mix it with something liquid, like an oil.

Scrubbing helps improve blood circulation and even helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks. Talk about multiple benefits in one!

10. Sun Protection:

Dry skin is more prone to ageing, as the skin's elastin production goes down faster. This is good news for our oily skinned beauties out there, isn't it? Sun damage makes the skin even flakier than it is, so it is really important to use a good sunscreen all over your body and not just on your face. Areas like your feet and hands, which have no natural oil glands of their own, are even more susceptible to flakiness due to sun damage. So, invest in a good sunscreen for your entire body, to keep your skin baby soft and young at the same time.

We hope these tips help ease your skin's flakiness, and leave you with soft and supple skin all year round.