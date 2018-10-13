ENGLISH

Try These Oatmeal Home Remedies For Skin Whitening

By

A clear, bright and flawless skin is something that all of us wish to have. In order to achieve this we experiment with a wide range of products form face wash to fairness creams available in the market. But did you know that constant change of products will lead to much more skin related issues in the long run? Yes, these ready-made products are infused with chemicals that might cause damage to the skin.

So, it is important that we switch to natural and home made remedies. In this article we'll be discussing on some natural ways in improving the complexion of the ski. That is how to achieve fair skin by using oatmeal.

Try These Oatmeal Home Remedies For Skin Whitening

Oatmeal acts as a natural exfoliating agent that helps in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. Also it has anti-oxidants that will help in repairing damaged skin.

So let us see some best remedies using oatmeal for skin whitening. Read on!

Oatmeal And Curd

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp oatmeal
  • 3-4 tsp curd

How to do

Take 3 tbsp oatmeal and blend it in a blender to make a fine powder. Add 3-4 tbps oatmeal into it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes you can rinse it off in normal water. You can follow this remedy 3 times in a week.

Oatmeal, Honey And Yogurt

Ingredients

  • 5-6 almonds
  • 2 tbsp oatmeal
  • 2 tbsp yogurt
  • 2 tsp raw honey

How to do

Blend the almonds to make a fine powder. Add oatmeal powder, yogurt and raw honey into the almond powder and blend all the ingredients well. Apply this on your cleansed face and leave it on for few minutes. Wash it off in cold water and pat dry.

Oatmeal And Banana

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oatmeal
  • 1 banana
  • 1 tsp glycerine
  • Few drops of rose water

How to do

Blend the oatmeal powder and make a fine powder. Mash the banana to make a smooth paste and add it to the powdered oatmeal. Finally add the glycerine and a few drops of rose water. Mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and rinse it off in cold water. Follow this remedy once in a month for better results.

Oatmeal And Egg White

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp oatmeal
  • 1 egg

How to do

Blend the oatmeal and transfer the powder into a clean bowl. Separate egg white from an egg and add it to the oatmeal powder. Blend both the ingredients well and apply an even layer of this mixture on your cleansed face. Leave it on for few minutes. Wash it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy minimum thrice a weak to get the desired results.

