These Ingredients Will Brighten Your Hands And Legs In 7 Days!

1. Orange Peel

Orange contains vitamin E that helps in skin whitening. It also increases the blood flow and can help in making the skin glow.

1. Powder some dry orange peels and mix this powder with 2 tablespoon of chilled curd. Apply this mixture on your hands and legs. After 20 minutes, gently scrub it off in a circular motion to remove it. Repeat this regularly for faster results.

2. Alternatively, you can make orange scrub to brighten your hands and legs. Mix together 2 tablespoons of orange peel, 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of brown sugar. If you do not have brown sugar, you can use the normal white sugar. Mix these well and scrub it gently on your hands and legs. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off in plain water.

2. Lemon

Lemon also has skin whitening properties, which if used regularly would help to brighten your skin.

Lemon Pack

Add 3 tablespoons of lemon juice in a bowl. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of curd and 2 tablespoons of gram flour. Apply this pack on your hands and legs. Make sure that you apply a thick layer of it. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with cold water and pat dry. You can see the difference instantly. Use this remedy continuously for 7 days and you will be shocked to see the results.

Lemon Scrub

In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Add 2 tablespoons of honey to this mixture. If you want, you can use lemon peel powder instead of lemon juice, but it's completely optional. Gently scrub this mixture on your hands and legs and wash it off in normal water.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in removing the tan on your skin and also keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized.

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it. Rub this gel o your hands and legs. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Do this twice or thrice a day to see faster results.

Aloe Vera

2. You can also mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with a few drops of almond oil to brighten your hands and legs. Apply this mixture on your skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in plain water and pat dry. Remember not to go out in the sun directly after applying this on your skin.

4. Cucumber

Cucumber has vitamin A that helps in improving the skin tone and also helps in reducing tan and discolouration.

Cucumber Cream

Cut cucumber into small pieces and blend them to form a paste. Add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel into the paste and mix them well. You will get a creamy paste. Apply this cream twice in a day in the morning and evening. Wash off the mixture in cold water after 10 minutes. If used regularly, you can notice the result within a week.

Cucumber Pack

In 4 tablespoons of cucumber paste, add 2 teaspoons of gram flour and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Mix them together to form a pack. Apply this on your skin and leave it on for 20-25 minutes. Rinse off in cold water after it gets dry. This pack will also give you instant results if used regularly for 7 days.