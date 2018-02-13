10 Habits To Follow In Your 20s For Great Skin

1.Always Remove Makeup Before Going To Bed:

Always, always remove your makeup before going to bed, in order to let your skin breath while you sleep. We are all guilty of not removing makeup before bed at some point of time in our lives, and we all have suffered the consequences as well, in the form of breakouts. When you get back home from anywhere, make it a point to remove makeup as the first thing you do. Keep a bottle of micellar water handy at your bedside table along with cotton pads. And if you are feeling exceptionally lazy, just use makeup remover or baby wipes to remove your makeup.

2.Cleanse Correctly:

Know your skin type and cleanse according to that. For example, cleansing oils and butters may work for some people, but not you. You can also try the double cleansing method to see what works best for your skin type. Whatever you do, make sure you never use soap to wash your face. Using a soap would strip your skin off its natural oils and make it feel tight and dry. So, be sure to go for a gentle, soap-free cleanser.

3.Use A Serum:

This is a tip that we got from Korean and Asian beauty bloggers. They swear by using a serum before moisturising and right after washing and toning. This increases the potency of the moisturiser. Let the serum get soaked into your skin completely before moving on with the rest of your skincare. Some serums are specifically targetted for problems like fine lines, pores and pimples.

4.Eye CreamIs A Must:

Eye creams may be expensive, but invest in one as soon as you can. The delicate under-eye area is the driest part of your face and hence is the earliest to start showing the signs of ageing. Use an eye cream during the day andthe night. This even helps makeup go on better.

5.Use A Product With Retinol:

Retinol is a type of vitamin A that is found in many anti-ageing products. It is the one ingredient to look for, if you are looking to buy an anti-ageing product. It works by preventing break down of the collagen in the skin. It is actually meant for older skin, but there is no harm using it early on to make sure that your skin remains at its best. This ingredient also improves your skin texture and reverses sun damage.

6.Get Facials Regularly:

Book for facials regularly. After a certain age, it is really important to get facials done regularly. This habit does not seem like too much of a pain to follow now, does it? After all, who doesn't love getting pampered at the parlour?

7.Use A Mild Exfoliant:

We shed a lot of cells every day. So, it is very important to remove. But be sure to use a mild product. We don't suggest you to use something too abrasive that could cause more harm than good. You can try going for glycolic acid peels which are gentle. They are also available in a pad form, which you can use everyday.

8.Moisturise After Washing:

It is a myth that people with oily skin types should not moisturize. People of all skin types need to use a moisturiser. Look for a gentle, gel moisturiser with hyaluronic acid to suit all skin types. Hyaluronic acid also has some anti-ageing benefits, for those of us who are too scared to venture into retinols just yet.

9.Use A Sunscreen:

We cannot stress on this habit enough. Along with its most important function, that is preventing skin cancer, a good sunscreen can ensure your skin stays away from things like dark spots, hyperpigmentation and even delay the signs of ageing. Have we convinced you enough to never skip this step yet?

10.Stop Picking On Your Spots:

And lastly, if you ever get spots, do not pick on them, as tempting as it may be. Yes, we have all been tempted to pick on those spots, thinking picking would make the spot go away. But did you know that picking on it actually makes the spot much worse? Picking can result in red spots, bleeding and even cause worse - cystic acne. What's even worse is that by popping your pimple, you are making the scarring pretty permanent. No one likes to have dark spots on their faces. So, trust us, and quit popping those zits and let them take their time to heal!

We hope you liked our tips and do follow them for the best skin of your life. Keep reading Boldsky for more beauty updates and love!