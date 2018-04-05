Seven Easy Sugar Scrub Hacks To Get Rid Of Large Pores

Large pores on the face can not only look unsightly but also lead to various other problems like blackheads, whiteheads, etc. Apart from that, it can also make your skin look dull and drab.

There are several factors like age, genetics, etc., that can make the pores appear enlarged. Though it is not possible to reduce the size of the skin pores, it is very much possible to improve their appearance.

When it comes to minimizing the appearance of large pores on face, very few remedies work as effectively as sugar. A natural exfoliating agent, sugar is touted as a miracle ingredient for treating the problem of large pores.

This remedy can reduce the prominence of large pores within weeks, especially when it is used in combination with other ingredients that too contain exfoliating features.

Here, we've listed the sugar scrubs that you can make at home to reduce the appearance of unsightly large pores. Try them to get a smooth and younger-looking skin.

Scrub 1: Sugar With Oatmeal And Rose Water

Take a glass bowl, put 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar, ½ a teaspoon of oatmeal and 2-3 teaspoons of rose water in it. Stir the ingredients to get the scrub ready. Slather the material all over your damp face. Gently scrub for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Scrub 2: Sugar With Olive Oil

Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Thoroughly mix the components. Put it all over the affected area on your face. Scrub gently for a few minutes. Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and follow up by applying a light toner.

Scrub 3: Sugar With Lemon Juice

Just mix 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar and 2-3 teaspoons of lemon juice. Smear the resulting material on your face and scrub for a few minutes. Once done, rinse your face with lukewarm water. Pat it dry and apply a light moisturizer.

Scrub 4: Sugar With Coffee Grounds And Coconut Oil

In a bowl, put 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar and add ½ a teaspoon of coconut oil to it. Thoroughly stir to get the scrubbing material ready. Afterwards, slather it all over your face and scrub gently in a circular motion. Clean your face with lukewarm water. Pat your skin dry and apply a light toner.

Scrub 5: Sugar With Almond Oil

Combine 1 teaspoon of both, granulated sugar and almond oil. Put the material on your face and gently scrub the affected area. Leave the residue on for a few minutes, prior to washing it off with lukewarm water. Pat it dry and smear a light moisturizer on your face.

Scrub 6: Sugar With Green Tea

Create a blend of 1 tablespoon of unsweetened green tea and 1 teaspoon of granulated sugar. Put it all over your face and scrub gently in circular motions. Afterwards, use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue. Pat your skin dry and apply a light toner for enhanced results.

Scrub 7: Sugar With Yogurt

Combine 1 teaspoon of sugar with 2 teaspoons of fresh yogurt. Stir the ingredients to get the mix ready. Slather it on your slightly wet facial skin. Gently scrub for 5-10 minutes. Once done, wash off the residue with lukewarm water. Follow up by applying a light moisturizer to close the pores.



