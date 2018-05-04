6 Face Packs For Dry Skin You Must Try This Summer

Taking care of dry skin during the summer season is no easy task. The scorching heat and the harsh sun rays can cause moisture loss in your dry skin and leave it feeling dehydrated. It can further lead to other unsightly skin problems like flakiness, dullness, etc.

That is why, it is essential to provide your skin hydration and helps it retain its moisture. By doing this, you'll be able to ward off unsightly problems and help your skin look bright and fresh all summer long.

In case you're wondering how to keep your dry skin healthy during this summer season, then we've got you covered. As today we've curated a list of homemade face packs that can improve your skin's texture and help it look its best at all times.

These face packs are made with ingredients that contain various exfoliating and skin-soothing properties that can work wonders on dry skin type.

Help your dry skin become better by including any one of these homemade face packs in your beauty routine. Take a look at them here:

1. Yogurt Face Pack

Yogurt can boost the hydration factor of your skin and honey can help lock in the moisture in your skin. This combination can work wonders on the state of your dry skin during the summer season.

Ingredients:

1 Teaspoon of Yogurt

½ Teaspoon of Honey

2 Ripe Strawberries

How To Prepare:

- Mash the ripe strawberries and mix with the other ingredients.

- Put the resulting pack on your face and gently massage for a few minutes before leaving it there for another 10-15 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this yogurt face pack at least 2-3 times in a week for best results.

2. Cucumber Face Pack

Cucumber can soothe irritated skin, while oatmeal and olive oil can remove the impurities from your skin and prevent it from getting flaky.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon of Cucumber Juice

2-3 Teaspoons of Oatmeal

1/2 Teaspoon of Olive Oil

How To Prepare:

- Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir for a little while to get the pack ready.

- Smear it on your face and leave it there for 15 minutes.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your dry skin with this incredible face pack for visible results.

3. Aloe Vera Face Pack

Aloe vera gel and tomato combined together can moisturize your skin and help it achieve a glowing complexion.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon of Aloe Vera Gel

1 Teaspoon of Tomato Pulp

How To Prepare:

- Put the components in a bowl and mix to get the pack ready.

- Apply it to your face and leave it there for a few minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Treat your dry skin with this homemade face pack at least 2-3 times in a week for effective results.

4. Papaya Face Pack

The remarkable combo of papaya and lavender essential oil can freshen up your skin and help it stay well moisturized and smooth all summer long.

Ingredients:

2-3 Pieces of A Ripe Papaya

½ Teaspoon of Lavender Essential Oil

How To Prepare:

- Mash the papaya pieces and mix with the stated quantity of lavender essential oil.

- Put the pack on your face and let it stay there for 15 minutes.

- Wash it off with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this papaya face pack at least 2-3 times in a week to get great results.

5. Sandalwood Face Pack

The tried-and-tested combination of sandalwood powder and rose water can prevent your skin from getting dry and help it stay tan-free during the summer season.

Ingredients:

½ Teaspoon of Sandalwood Powder

2 Teaspoons of Rose Water

How To Prepare:

- Blend the components to get the face pack ready.

- Gently put it on your slightly damp facial skin.

- Let it dry for 5-10 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.

How Often:

This incredible pack can be used twice a week for the desired results.

6. Almonds Face Pack

The potent combination of almond powder and rose water can provide hydration to your skin and help it retain moisture.

Ingredients:

½ Teaspoon of Almond Powder

2 Teaspoons of Rose Water

1 Vitamin E Capsule

How To Prepare:

- Break open the vitamin E capsule to get the oil out.

- Mix it with the other components to get the material ready.

- Gently massage it all over your face and leave it there for 15-20 minutes.

- Rinse it off with tepid water.

How Often:

Weekly application of this wonderful homemade face pack can help you get a great-looking skin.