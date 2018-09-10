Shahnaz Husain's Beauty Tips For Skin Pigmentation

Flawless skin is something all women dream of. Taking care of the skin the right way will not only help in getting a smooth and clear skin but will also make our skin healthy.
Today we face some skin issues due to several common factors like overexposure to sun, pollution, excessive smoking and drinking, hormonal issues, etc.
Pigmentation is one such common skin issue which is basically dark patches on the skin that causes uneven skin tone. In this article, we'll be discussing the famous beautician Shahnaz Husain's natural beauty tips for treating pigmentation.
Go Natural With Homemade Masks
Homemade packs are the best when it comes to skin care. Regular use of these natural masks will help you in getting a perfect skin.
Mask 1
Mix together 1 tbsp of raw honey and 2 tbsp lemon juice. Apply an even layer of this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off in normal water.
Mask 2
All you need to do for this is to mix together few drops of rose water and lemon juice and apply it on the affected areas. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.
Mask 3
Mix together 1 tbsp gram flour (besan), 1 tsp curd and a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply an even layer of this mask and leave it for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can wash it off in plain water.
Do Not Bleach
Of course, bleaching does make your skin brighter but this is the last thing that is recommended to do. Bleaching your skin regularly will make your skin dry. You can use natural ingredients to bleach your skin like lemon juice and tomato juice. Mix both these ingredients and apply it on your face. Let it stay for 10 minutes before you wash it off.
Scrubbing Is A Must
Scrubbing is important to exfoliate your skin. Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skins from the cells that cause pigmentation. Scrub your face at least twice in a week for a better and healthy-looking skin.
However, if your face has pimples or acne this is not recommended. Always scrub in a circular motion focusing on the T zone first and then moving on to other parts of the face.
Do Not Forget Sunscreen
Overexposure of your skin towards the sun often makes your skin dull, dark and dry. Apart from this, it can also make your skin age faster. So do not forget to apply sunscreen whenever you step out into the sun. Invest in a good sunscreen by keeping in mind the SPF content available in it. Apply at least 30 minutes before stepping out in the sun.
Apply Moisturisers
Dry skin always leads to pigmented skin and uneven skin tone. Keeping your skin hydrated always is very important for a healthy skin. Choose a moisturiser according to your skin type. If your skin is oily do not go for an oil-based moisturiser as it can make your skin look more oily. Apply moisturiser every day before going to bed.
