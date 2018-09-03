Subscribe to Boldsky
Beauty Tips From Your Kitchen For All Skin Types

The ultimate remedies for several skin-related issues are derived from simple ingredients available in our own kitchen. These remedies have been passed on from generation to generation and give amazing results.

Unlike today's beauty products that come with chemicals, these natural remedies do not contain anything that can turn out to be harmful to our skin. Therefore, it is important to try these remedies before you choose any ready-made products that can cost a pretty penny.

Beauty Remedies For All Skin Types

In this article, we'll be discussing various natural remedies that are suitable for different skin types, i.e., oily skin, dry skin and sensitive skin.

So let us see what those ingredients are and how to use them according to your skin type. Read on!

For Oily Skin

1. Egg White And Oatmeal

A combination of egg white and oatmeal will help you in removing excess oil from the face and make it look less oily.

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
    2 tbsp oatmeal

How To Do

Separate the egg white from an egg and whisk it well until it turns out to be smooth and soft. The next step is to blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Mix both the ingredients well and apply on cleansed face and neck. Wait for 20 minutes and then wash it off with normal water. You can use this remedy at least twice a week for better results.

2. Milk And Lemon

Lemon helps in reducing the oiliness of the skin whereas milk helps in moisturising and hydrating the skin.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp raw milk
  • Lemon juice

How To Do

Add the raw milk to a clean bowl. Cut a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into the milk and combine the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water.

For Dry Skin

1. Olive Oil And Vitamin E oil

Olive oil and vitamin E help in retaining the moisture of the skin.

Ingredients

  • 1 vitamin E tablet
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Squeeze out the oil from vitamin E tablet and mix it with olive oil. Dip a cotton pad into the mixture and apply it to your face. Wait for 10 minutes and then wash it off with a face wash. Finally, pat dry with a towel.

2. Banana And Avocado

Banana helps in moisturising the skin naturally and contains Vitamin E and C that help in improving the glow of the skin. Avocado contains enough water content that helps in hydrating the skin and treating dry skin.

Ingredients

  • ½ ripe banana
  • 1 ripe avocado

How To Do

Mash a ripe banana and avocado and mix the ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Apply this mask evenly on the face and leave it on until it dries. Later rinse it off in warm water. You can use this mask at least once a week regularly for a few weeks for faster and better results.

For Sensitive Skin

1. Sandalwood Pack

Sensitive skin is more prone to skin damages than others. Sandalwood helps in soothing the skin and healing any kind of skin problems.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp sandalwood powder
  • A few drops of rose water
  • 1 tbsp gram flour(besan)
  • A pinch of turmeric

How To Do

In a clean bowl, combine sandalwood powder, rose water, gram flour and a pinch of turmeric powder. Blend all the ingredients enough to make a paste. Apply this mask to your face and then leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

2. Mint Pack

Mint is a natural herb that will heal infection, inflammation or any kind of skin irritation.

Ingredients

  • A handful of mint leaves

How To Do

Take a handful of fresh mint leaves and add it into a blender. Add some water and make a thick paste out of it. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water.

    skin care diy remedies
    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 17:23 [IST]
