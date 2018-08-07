Must Try Walnut Remedies For A Perfect Skin

All of you would know the health benefits of regularly consuming walnuts. But did you know that walnut also benefits your skin if used externally?

Many of us prefer various skin care products that claim to give 100% results. Well, they will have their own drawbacks as compared to natural homemade solutions. Today, let us see how to use walnuts to get perfect skin.

Walnut helps in nourishing the skin as the omega-3 fatty acids contained in walnuts help in hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturised. It also removes impurities from the skin due to the presence of antioxidants.

So let us have a look at some walnut remedies that you can use on your skin to attain a beautiful, glowing and perfect skin.

1. Turmeric And Walnut Face Mask

Papaya contains enzymes that help in removing dead skin cells and walnut prevents any kind of infections. This mask will brighten the skin if used regularly.

Ingredients

3 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp walnut paste

A pinch of turmeric

How To Prepare?

1. In a clean bowl, add papaya paste, honey, walnut paste and finally turmeric.

2. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on your cleansed face and neck.

3. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry.

4. You can do this remedy at least once a week for better results.

2. Walnut And Honey

Walnut and honey help in giving you a younger looking skin and also help in hydrating the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp walnut powder

1 tsp olive oil

2 tsp rose water

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp honey

How To Prepare?

1. Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl.

2. Make sure that there are no lumps formed.

3. Apply this pack evenly on your face and leave it on for at least 15 minutes.

4. Wash it off using normal water after 15 minutes.

5. Wash it off with a clean towel and apply a moisturiser if you want.

6. Use this pack at least once in a week to notice the difference.

3. Walnut And Yogurt Face Pack

Along with removing the impurities on the skin, it helps in making the skin glow. Yogurt contains lactic acid that also helps in removing the dead skin cells from the face. And walnut improves the blood circulation.

Ingredients

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp walnut powder

How To Prepare

1. In a bowl, mix together yogurt and walnut powder.

2. You can just blend the walnuts to make a fine powder and use it.

3. Apply this yogurt-walnut pack on the face and then leave it for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

4. Sugar And Walnut Scrub

Sugar and walnut help in exfoliating the skin. The process of exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells and improves the circulation of the blood which will further help in brightening the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp sugar granules

1 tsp walnut powder

A few drops of lemon juice

How To Prepare

1. First, crush the walnuts to make a powder.

2. Next, add sugar and squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into it.

3. Mix all the 3 ingredients well.

4. Apply this scrub on your face and gently massage in a circular motion for few minutes. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

5. Use this mask twice in every week to make your skin perfect.