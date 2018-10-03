10 Ways To Use Milk For Different Skin Problems Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

A very basic and common ingredient, milk, is available in all the households. We all know the health benefits of drinking milk every day. But did you know that even the topical application of milk can do so much on the skin?

Milk is loaded with vitamin A, B12, and other essential nutrients that help in rejuvenating the skin by combating skin problems like dry skin, acne, pimples, dark spots or blemishes. You can mix milk with other ingredients like honey, turmeric, banana, rose petals, and eggs to make home-made face packs for soft, supple, and glowing skin.

Listed below are some amazing benefits of milk for skin and different ways to include it in your skincare routine.

Benefits Of Milk For Skin

Tones your skin

Moisturises skin

Cleanses skin

Prevents tanning

Gives you fair skin

Prevents acne and pimples

Reduces dark spots

Works as an antiageing agent

Adds radiance to your skin

Gives you fair and glowing skin

Works as a natural sunscreen

Treats dry skin

How To Use Milk For Skincare

1. Milk and honey

Honey is an emollient and a humectant that promises to give you soft and glowing skin with regular and prolonged use. [1] Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your face and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Milk, saffron, and turmeric

Saffron moisturizes the skin and also protects it from sun damage. It contains active carotenoids, such as crocetin, exhibit antioxidant and antinociceptive properties and serves as an antiageing agent.[2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

½ tsp turmeric powder

3-4 strands of saffron

How to do

In a bowl, add some milk and saffron strands and mix both the ingredients well.

Next, add some turmeric powder to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Milk and sandalwood powder

Sandalwood powder helps remove dead skin cells and at the same time brighten your complexion.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

4. Milk and tomato juice

Tomatoes contain mild acids that exfoliate the skin and also balance its pH level. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp tomato juice

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

5. Milk and rose petals

Rose petals are rich in antioxidants that rejuvenate the skin and also enhance the skin's elasticity. They also contain vitamin E that hydrates the skin and improves the complexion.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp tomato juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Milk and almonds

Loaded with vitamin E, almonds keep the skin rejuvenated and moisturized. They also contain natural skin bleaching properties. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

4-5 almonds

How to do

Soak the almonds in water overnight.

Crush them with milk the next day to make a paste.

Apply this on the face and neck.

Rinse it off after 15 minutes.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Milk and gram flour (besan)

Gram flour helps to unclog the pores on your skin and also removes any dead skin cells.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp gram flour

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

8. Milk and egg

Eggs help to tighten your skin and give it an instant uplift and glow. They also help to tone your skin and improve your complexion.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

1 egg

How to do

Crack open an egg and add it to a bowl.

Add some milk to it and whisk both the ingredients together to make a sticky paste.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Milk and cucumber juice

Cucumber is a cooling agent. It revitalizes dull skin and gives it an instant glow. You can combine it with milk.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp cucumber juice

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

10. Milk and banana

A wonderful ingredient for treating acne and pimples, banana also moisturises your skin and makes it soft and supple.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp banana pulp (mashed)

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

