    10 Ways To Use Milk For Different Skin Problems

    By

    A very basic and common ingredient, milk, is available in all the households. We all know the health benefits of drinking milk every day. But did you know that even the topical application of milk can do so much on the skin?

    Milk is loaded with vitamin A, B12, and other essential nutrients that help in rejuvenating the skin by combating skin problems like dry skin, acne, pimples, dark spots or blemishes. You can mix milk with other ingredients like honey, turmeric, banana, rose petals, and eggs to make home-made face packs for soft, supple, and glowing skin.

    Milk Face Packs For Skin Problems

    Listed below are some amazing benefits of milk for skin and different ways to include it in your skincare routine.

    Benefits Of Milk For Skin

    • Tones your skin
    • Moisturises skin
    • Cleanses skin
    • Prevents tanning
    • Gives you fair skin
    • Prevents acne and pimples
    • Reduces dark spots
    • Works as an antiageing agent
    • Adds radiance to your skin
    • Gives you fair and glowing skin
    • Works as a natural sunscreen
    • Treats dry skin

    How To Use Milk For Skincare

    1. Milk and honey

    Honey is an emollient and a humectant that promises to give you soft and glowing skin with regular and prolonged use. [1] Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp milk
    • 1 tbsp honey

    How to do

    • Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.
    • Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your face and massage for about 3-5 minutes. 
    • Leave it on for another 15 minutes.
    • Wash it off with lukewarm water. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    2. Milk, saffron, and turmeric

    Saffron moisturizes the skin and also protects it from sun damage. It contains active carotenoids, such as crocetin, exhibit antioxidant and antinociceptive properties and serves as an antiageing agent.[2]

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp milk
    • ½ tsp turmeric powder
    • 3-4 strands of saffron

    How to do

    • In a bowl, add some milk and saffron strands and mix both the ingredients well.
    • Next, add some turmeric powder to it and mix well.
    • Apply the mixture on your face. 
    • Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    3. Milk and sandalwood powder

    Sandalwood powder helps remove dead skin cells and at the same time brighten your complexion.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp milk
    • 1 tbsp sandalwood powder

    How to do

    • Mix both the ingredients to make a paste. 
    • Apply the paste to your face.
    • Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.
    • Wash it off with lukewarm water. 
    • Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

    4. Milk and tomato juice

    Tomatoes contain mild acids that exfoliate the skin and also balance its pH level. [3]

    Ingredients

    1 tbsp milk
    1 tbsp tomato juice

    How to do

    Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.
    Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply the paste to your face.
    Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
    Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

    5. Milk and rose petals

    Rose petals are rich in antioxidants that rejuvenate the skin and also enhance the skin's elasticity. They also contain vitamin E that hydrates the skin and improves the complexion.[4]

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp milk
    • 1 tbsp tomato juice

    How to do

    • Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.
    • Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes. 
    • Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    6. Milk and almonds

    Loaded with vitamin E, almonds keep the skin rejuvenated and moisturized. They also contain natural skin bleaching properties. [5]

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp milk
    • 4-5 almonds

    How to do

    • Soak the almonds in water overnight.
    • Crush them with milk the next day to make a paste.
    • Apply this on the face and neck.
    • Rinse it off after 15 minutes.
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    7. Milk and gram flour (besan)

    Gram flour helps to unclog the pores on your skin and also removes any dead skin cells.

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp milk
    • 2 tbsp gram flour
    How to do
    • Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.
    • Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes. 
    • Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    8. Milk and egg

    Eggs help to tighten your skin and give it an instant uplift and glow. They also help to tone your skin and improve your complexion.

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp milk
    • 1 egg

    How to do

    • Crack open an egg and add it to a bowl. 
    • Add some milk to it and whisk both the ingredients together to make a sticky paste. 
    • Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.
    • Wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    9. Milk and cucumber juice

    Cucumber is a cooling agent. It revitalizes dull skin and gives it an instant glow. You can combine it with milk.

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp milk
    • 2 tbsp cucumber juice

    How to do

    • Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. 
    • Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes. 
    • Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry. 
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

    10. Milk and banana

    A wonderful ingredient for treating acne and pimples, banana also moisturises your skin and makes it soft and supple.

    Ingredients

    • 2 tbsp milk
    • 2 tbsp banana pulp (mashed)

    How to do

    • Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.
    • Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face. 
    • Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.
    • Repeat this once a week for the desired result.
