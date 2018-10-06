How To Use Tomato For Oily Skin?

Natural oil or sebum produced by the sebaceous glands lubricates the skin. But excess oil can make the skin look dull and become the reason for pimples and breakouts. This article will give you some natural remedies using tomatoes to treat oily skin.

The astringent property of tomato helps in soothing the skin and prevents any kind of inflammation on the skin. It also helps in removing impurities and toxins from the skin. Tomato also aids in balancing the pH level of the skin.

Here are some simple remedies using tomatoes to control oily skin and breakouts.