3 Amazing Beauty Remedies Using Mosambi (Sweet Lime)

Mosambi, otherwise called sweet lime, is a citrus fruit packed with vitamins and other nutrients. Therefore the health benefits that this fruit has is numerous. Mosambi helps in flushing out toxins from the body. This is just one of the numerous health benefits that mosambi has. But did you know that mosambi can benefit your skin if used topically?

Also Read: Beauty Benefits Of Mosambi Juice

Yes, you read that right. Mosambi also has several beauty benefits that will make your skin radiant like never before. The antibiotic and antioxidant properties of mosambi will keep your skin healthy, soft and supple. It also helps in improving the blood circulation of the skin.

Here we'll tell you 3 amazing beauty remedies that will help you in treating issues like suntan, dull skin and dark circles. These remedies are easy to try and also has immediate effects on the skin. So let us see how we can actually use mosambi on the skin.

To Treat Suntan

If you are looking for natural ways to get rid of that stubborn suntan then this remedy will definitely help you.

Ingredients

Dried mosambi peel

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

How To Do?

All you need to do is mix together mosambi peel, honey and turmeric to make a thick paste. Apply an even layer of this paste on cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for about 5 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water. You can repeat this remedy at least twice a week for better and faster results.

As A Cleanser

Mosambi is a citrus fruit and a great source of vitamin C that helps in removing the dead skin cells and deep clean the skin.

Ingredient Required

1 medium-sized mosambi

How To Do?

Take a medium-sized mosambi and cut it into two halves. Take one half of it and gently scrub it on your face in a circular motion. Continue this for 8-10 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water. Pat dry and gently massage your face with your favourite moisturiser. Doing this remedy at least once a week will help in removing all the impurities from the skin leaving it clean and healthy.

Helps In Removing Dark Circles

Dark circles and puffed eyes make our face look dull and tired. We have a recipe that can treat this issue. When combined with other ingredients this remedy will work effectively on the skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp mosambi juice

1 tsp banana paste

1 tsp cucumber juice

1 tsp vitamin E oil

How To Do?

Squeeze some fresh mosambi juice and add it to a clean bowl. Next, mash a piece of ripe banana to a smooth paste and add it to the bowl. Finally, add some cucumber juice and vitamin E into the mixture and blend all the ingredients well enough to make a paste. Start applying this mixture on a cleansed face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with plain water.