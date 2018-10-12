Treat Heat Boils With These Milk Remedies

Heat boils are red bumps filled with pus. Even though there are high chances of getting these during the summer season, they can also occur at any time. These are basically caused by bacteria that infect the hair follicles or even sweat glands. Commonly heat boils occur on the face, hands, arms, neck, armpits, etc., but it can also occur anywhere on the body.

The first and foremost symptom is the skin turning red and later they become inflamed red bumps. Sometimes they can be very painful.

In case of severe heat boils, you need to consult a doctor but normal heat boils can be treated using home remedies and natural ingredients. On such ingredient is milk. Being an anti-inflammatory agent, milk helps in reducing the redness and swelling on the skin.

Now let's see how can we use milk as a remedy to treat heat boils.