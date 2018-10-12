ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Treat Heat Boils With These Milk Remedies

By

Heat boils are red bumps filled with pus. Even though there are high chances of getting these during the summer season, they can also occur at any time. These are basically caused by bacteria that infect the hair follicles or even sweat glands. Commonly heat boils occur on the face, hands, arms, neck, armpits, etc., but it can also occur anywhere on the body.

The first and foremost symptom is the skin turning red and later they become inflamed red bumps. Sometimes they can be very painful.

How To Treat Heat Boils With These Milk Remedies

In case of severe heat boils, you need to consult a doctor but normal heat boils can be treated using home remedies and natural ingredients. On such ingredient is milk. Being an anti-inflammatory agent, milk helps in reducing the redness and swelling on the skin.

Now let's see how can we use milk as a remedy to treat heat boils.

Array

Milk And Turmeric

The anti-inflammatory and healing properties of turmeric help in calming the boils.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp turmeric
  • ¼ cup of milk

How to do

To the milk, add the turmeric powder and mix the ingredients well. Apply the solution on the affected areas and leave it on till it dries. Wash it off with cold water. Do this 2-3 times a week.

Most Read : Boils: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Array

Milk And Flour

If your boils are painful, then this remedy will work effectively in healing and reducing boils.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 2-3 tsp salt
  • A pinch of flour (any)

How to do

First, heat a cup of milk in a saucepan. Add salt and flour into the milk and stir all the ingredients well. Allow the mixture cool down to room temperature. Apply this on the heat boils and wait until it dries. With the help of a clean towel gently wipe it off. Make sure that you follow this remedy twice a day.

Array

Milk Cream And Apple Cider Vinegar

The anti-microbial properties of apple cider vinegar help in fighting skin infections and inflammation on the skin.

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp milk cream
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp turmeric

How to do

Mix together milk cream, apple cider vinegar and turmeric in a clean bowl. Apply this on your boils and leave it on for a few minutes. Later you can wash it off with normal water. Repeat this remedy daily for better results.

Array

Milk And Almond Oil

Almond oil is the best ingredient in getting rid of boils because of the anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tbsp almond oil
  • 1/8 tsp turmeric

How to do

First, mix together milk and almond oil and boil them. Boil turmeric powder in ¼ cup of water separately. Let the mixtures cool down to room temperature. Apply this on your boils and let it dry for a few minutes. Later wash it off with normal water.

Most Read : How To Treat Boils: Natural Remedies

Array

Some Tips To Follow

1. Make sure that you do a patch test to know whether you are allergic to any of the remedies mentioned above.
2. Avoid touching the boils frequently as it might increase the spreading of bacteria and virus.
3. Avoid having junk food and aerated drinks.
4. Practice the habit of drinking plenty of water every day in order to flush out the toxins.
5. Try to avoid tight-fitting clothes and use loose fitting clothes.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: skin care milk diy remedies
    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue