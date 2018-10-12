Treat Heat Boils With These Milk Remedies

Heat boils are red bumps filled with pus. Even though there are high chances of getting these during the summer season, they can also occur at any time. These are basically caused by bacteria that infect the hair follicles or even sweat glands. Commonly heat boils occur on the face, hands, arms, neck, armpits, etc., but it can also occur anywhere on the body.
The first and foremost symptom is the skin turning red and later they become inflamed red bumps. Sometimes they can be very painful.
In case of severe heat boils, you need to consult a doctor but normal heat boils can be treated using home remedies and natural ingredients. On such ingredient is milk. Being an anti-inflammatory agent, milk helps in reducing the redness and swelling on the skin.
Now let's see how can we use milk as a remedy to treat heat boils.
Milk And Turmeric
The anti-inflammatory and healing properties of turmeric help in calming the boils.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp turmeric
- ¼ cup of milk
How to do
To the milk, add the turmeric powder and mix the ingredients well. Apply the solution on the affected areas and leave it on till it dries. Wash it off with cold water. Do this 2-3 times a week.
Milk And Flour
If your boils are painful, then this remedy will work effectively in healing and reducing boils.
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 2-3 tsp salt
- A pinch of flour (any)
How to do
First, heat a cup of milk in a saucepan. Add salt and flour into the milk and stir all the ingredients well. Allow the mixture cool down to room temperature. Apply this on the heat boils and wait until it dries. With the help of a clean towel gently wipe it off. Make sure that you follow this remedy twice a day.
Milk Cream And Apple Cider Vinegar
The anti-microbial properties of apple cider vinegar help in fighting skin infections and inflammation on the skin.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp milk cream
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp turmeric
How to do
Mix together milk cream, apple cider vinegar and turmeric in a clean bowl. Apply this on your boils and leave it on for a few minutes. Later you can wash it off with normal water. Repeat this remedy daily for better results.
Milk And Almond Oil
Almond oil is the best ingredient in getting rid of boils because of the anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tbsp almond oil
- 1/8 tsp turmeric
How to do
First, mix together milk and almond oil and boil them. Boil turmeric powder in ¼ cup of water separately. Let the mixtures cool down to room temperature. Apply this on your boils and let it dry for a few minutes. Later wash it off with normal water.
Some Tips To Follow
1. Make sure that you do a patch test to know whether you are allergic to any of the remedies mentioned above.
2. Avoid touching the boils frequently as it might increase the spreading of bacteria and virus.
3. Avoid having junk food and aerated drinks.
4. Practice the habit of drinking plenty of water every day in order to flush out the toxins.
5. Try to avoid tight-fitting clothes and use loose fitting clothes.
Related Articles
- How To Use Garlic To Treat Pimples
-
- Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Puffy Eyes
- Types Of Clay Face Masks, Their Benefits, & How To Use Them
- On Rekha's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Beauty Secrets
- Get A Glowing Skin This Season With The Goodness Of Citrus Fruits
- Beauty Benefits Of Bottle Gourd You Probably Didn't Know!