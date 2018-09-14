Subscribe to Boldsky
How To Wash Your Face Before Going To Bed?

Due to our busy lives, we tend to pay less attention to our skin. Merely keeping your skin fresh and attractive by using make-up won't help. It also needs to be cleansed in the right way to keep it healthy and glowing.

After a tiring day, if you can spare just 15 minutes for your skin before going to bed, it can do wonders for your skin. No matter how late you reach home, going to bed without washing away your make-up will lead to serious skin issues in the long run.

This article will give you instructions on how we should wash our face before going to bed and also some tips. But before that, it is important to understand the benefits of washing your face before bedtime every day.

Why Should You Wash Your Face Before Bedtime?

  • Cleansing the skin allows your skin to breathe by removing all the impurities.
  • Since there is a gentle massage involved in washing your face, it helps in blood circulation that will eventually help in making the skin brighter.
  • Washing your skin helps in getting rid of acne and blackheads.
  • It also helps in making the skin look less tired.
Take Your Time

Spend time in washing and cleansing your face. Before going to bed spend at least 15 minutes in removing all the impurities from the face. Proper cleansing of the face allows the skin on your face to breathe and also improves the blood circulation. So keep aside 15 minutes before you go to bed to cleanse your face.

Do Not Use Soap

We are all aware that the chemicals contained in soap bars would damage the skin. Instead of deep cleansing and nourishing the skin, soaps can make your skin more dry. You can use natural ingredients like gram flour to clean your face. If you want to use a soap on the face, you can consult a dermatologist for a soap with fewer chemicals.

Wash Your Face With Warm Water

Washing your face with warm water has some major advantages. Warm water helps in deep cleansing the skin by removing the toxins and impurities that have accumulated through the entire day. Make sure that the water is not too hot and massage your skin in a circularmotion while washing.

Dry Your Face

After washing your face with warm water it is now time to dry it. This step is also very important as anything done wrong here will further damage the skin. Use a soft towel to dry your face. Also, make sure that you do not vigorously dry your skin. Take your time and do it gently.

Moisturise Well

This is the final step for a healthy looking and clean skin. Choose your favourite moisturiser and gently massage your face in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Leave it overnight. If you already have an oily skin make sure to choose a moisturiser that is not oil-based since it can make your skin look more oily.

