How To Use Rose Water to Heal Dry Skin?

Our skin is prone to getting dry mostly during winters. But it also becomes flaky and dull during the monsoons too.

This peeling and dry skin can not only make your whole face look dry but also affect your self-confidence to appear in a public gathering. Keeping your skin hydrated from within and externally can help you in getting rid of dry skin.

Though there are a wide range of moisturisers, body lotions, etc, that are specially made for dry skin, nothing can beat natural remedies. And today we are going to talk about how rose water can be used to treat dry skin.

Rose water is being used in many beauty products due to its moisturising and hydrating properties. When combined with other cleansers and moisturisers, rose water can work wonders on your skin. Rose water, along with making the skin soft and supple, also helps in improving the skin tone by maintaining the pH balance of the skin.

Rose water can be used in different forms on the skin. It can be used as a toner, mask, cleanser, moisturiser, etc. So, let us see how we can use rose water in these forms in simple and easy steps.

Rose Water Toner

Just like cleansing, toning your skin is also very important. Rose water when used as a toner helps in removing the dirt and in making the skin soft and clean without drying out your skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rose water

Cotton pad

Moisturiser

How To Use:

1. First wash your face thoroughly to remove all the dirt with a cleanser.

2. Dip a cotton pad into the rose water and apply it all over your face.

3. Let it dry and then follow up by applying a moisturiser towards the end.

4. Use this remedy twice a day, both morning and evening, for better results.

Rose Water, Multani Mitti And Milk

Multani mitti when combined with milk and rose water helps in nourishing and exfoliating the skin, thus preventing dry skin. The lactic acid contained in milk also helps in removing the dead skin cells and in improving the skin tone.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rose water

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp milk

How To Use:

1. Wash your face with a mild facial cleanser to remove dirt.

2. In a clean bowl, add rose water, multani mitti and milk. Combine all the ingredients well and make a fine paste.

3. Apply this mask evenly on your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in normal water.

5. For faster and better results, use this remedy at least once or twice a week.

Rose Water And Sandalwood

Sandalwood is known for both its nourishing and exfoliating properties. When combined with rose water, it helps in hydrating the skin and in treating dry skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp rose water

½ tsp coconut oil

½ almond oil

How To Use:

1. As followed in the earlier remedies, wash your face with a cleanser and pat dry.

2. Combine sandalwood powder, rose water, coconut oil and almond oil.

3. If the paste is too thick, you can add a few drops of water to loosen it.

4. Apply this pack on your cleansed face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

6. Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week.

Rose Water And Glycerine

Glycerine being a hydrating ageing can be absorbed easily by the skin and helps in treating dry skin.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp rose water

3 tbsp glycerine

1 tsp lemon juice

How To Use:

1. Mix together glycerine, lemon juice and rose water as per the quantity required.

2. Now, pour this mixture into a spray bottle, so that you can store it.

3. Every night before you go to bed, use this solution to massage your face and leave it overnight.