How To Use Honey For Oily Skin?

Honey is an age-old remedy for most of the common beauty-related problems that we all face. It works incredibly well on the skin.

It contains all the required nutrients and agents that benefit our skin in many ways. Honey contains antioxidants that help in delaying the ageing of the skin. It also helps in improving the complexion of the skin by removing tan and blemishes.

Apart from this, honey is a best remedy for those who have oily skin. Oily skin occurs when the skin produces excess oil automatically. And this oil production can be one of the major reasons for acne and breakouts.

Honey when mixed with other kitchen ingredients will give you an instant and permanent remedy for oily skin. So let us find out how we can use honey in our daily skin care routine.

Banana And Honey

Banana and honey work effectively in moisturizing and hydrating the skin. Since honey has antibacterial properties, it helps in preventing the development of any bacteria on the skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp honey

½ banana

How to do:

1. Take half a banana and mash it to make a thick paste.

2. Now, add 2 teaspoonful honey and mix them well.

3. Apply an even layer of this mixture and leave it on your face.

4. After 15-20 minutes wash it off in normal water.

Honey And Oatmeal

Honey and oatmeal contain antioxidants that help in nourishing the skin and healing it. The below face pack works effectively if you use it at least once in a week.

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp honey

How to do:

1. First blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder.

2. Add a tablespoon of honey and mix them well.

3. Apply an even layer of the mixture and gently scrub on your face in a circular motion for about 5 minutes.

4. Rinse it off in normal water after 5 minutes.

Honey And Milk

Honey and milk are considered as great moisturizers for the skin that will help in keeping it hydrated. Apart from this, these also help in brightening up the skin.

Ingredients

½ cup milk

½ cup honey

How to do:

1. In a bowl add ½ cup of raw milk.

2. Next, add the same quantity of honey and mix them well.

3. Apply this solution on your skin and let it dry.

4. Later, wash it off in normal water.

You can repeat this remedy once every day for better results.

Honey And Oil Face Mask

The agents in honey and olive oil help in shrinking the pores and rejuvenating the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

A few drops of lemon juice

How to do:

1. First, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan.

2. When the oil is warm add 1 tablespoon honey and a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

3. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, wash your face with warm water first and then with cold water.

Repeat this twice or thrice a week for faster and better results.

Honey And Turmeric

If you have any infections, wounds, or inflammations on the skin, then this pack will help you in solving all your problems. Moreover, it also helps in brightening the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of turmeric powder

How to do:

1. In a bowl mix together honey and a pinch of turmeric.

2. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes wash it off in cold water.

Repeat this at least twice or thrice a week.

Honey And Lemon

A mixture of lemon and honey also helps in treating pimples and acne scars which is usually a result of oily skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon

How to do:

1. Mix equal amounts of lemon and honey and apply it on the affected area with a cotton swab.

2. Wash off the mixture in lukewarm water after 10 minutes.

Repeat this every alternate day for better results.