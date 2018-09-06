Does Onion Help In Treating Acne?

Stubborn acne scars and spots can make your skin look dull. Apart from being a mere kitchen ingredient, onion helps in combating many beauty-related issues especially those related to skin. Onion helps in preventing pimples and healing acne scars. The sulphur compounds and other medicinal compounds in onion help in treating skin diseases effectively.

Onion also possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that will help in treating inflammations or any kind of skin redness and irritation. Onion juice stimulates the production of collagen that helps in healing the acne scars and pimples.

Onions work best in removing the excess oil from the skin, making it less greasy. In order to get the best results, always make sure that you use fresh onion juice on your face.

Below are some remedies with onions that you can use regularly to get rid of acne scars and pimples. Read on!