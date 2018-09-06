Does Onion Help In Treating Acne?

Stubborn acne scars and spots can make your skin look dull. Apart from being a mere kitchen ingredient, onion helps in combating many beauty-related issues especially those related to skin. Onion helps in preventing pimples and healing acne scars. The sulphur compounds and other medicinal compounds in onion help in treating skin diseases effectively.
Onion also possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that will help in treating inflammations or any kind of skin redness and irritation. Onion juice stimulates the production of collagen that helps in healing the acne scars and pimples.
Onions work best in removing the excess oil from the skin, making it less greasy. In order to get the best results, always make sure that you use fresh onion juice on your face.
Below are some remedies with onions that you can use regularly to get rid of acne scars and pimples. Read on!
Onion And Cucumber
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp onion juice
- 2 tbsp cucumber juice
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp olive oil
How To Prepare?
1. Separate egg yolk from an egg and whisk it well.
2. Combine olive oil, cucumber juice and onion juice.
3. Mix all the ingredients well.
4. Apply this on your face and then gently massage with your fingertips.
5. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off withlukewarm water.
Onion And Oatmeal
Ingredients
- 1 small onion
- ½ cup oatmeal
- 1 tbsp raw honey
How To Prepare?
1. Cut the onion into small pieces and blend it to make a smooth paste.
2. Cook oatmeal for about 20 minutes and allow it to cool.
3. Finally in a bowl combine cooked oats, raw honey and onion paste.
4. Apply an even layer of this mask on cleansed face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Onion, Egg And Carrot
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 small onion
- 1 small carrot
- 1 tbsp olive oil
How To Prepare?
1. Cut the onion and carrot into small pieces and blend them to make a paste.
2. Separate the egg yolk from an egg and whisk it well.
3. Add the whisked egg yolk into the carrot and onion paste.
4. Finally, add the olive oil and mix all the ingredients well.
5. Apply this paste either on the affected area or the entire face.
6. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash it off withnormal water.
Milk And Onion
Ingredients
- ¼ glass of cold milk
- 2 tbsp onion juice
How Ton Prepare?
1. Cut the onion into small pieces and grate them to squeeze out the juice from it.
2. Add chilled milk into the onion juice and mix the ingredients well.
3. Wet your face with this mixture and gently massage.
4. You can repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for better results.
Onion And Kaolin Clay
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp onion juice
- 1 tbsp kaolin clay
- 1 tsp raw honey
How To Prepare?
1. Mix onion juice, kaolin clay and raw honey in order to make a fine paste.
2. Wash your face and apply this mixture on the affected areas.
3. Leave it on until it dries.
4. Later rinse it off with normal water preferably after 20 minutes.
Related Articles
- Grandma's Recipes: 7 Amazing Face Packs For Glowing Skin
-
- Worried Of Freckles? Here's How Shea Butter Can Actually Help!
- Beauty Benefits Of Tea Leaves & Used Tea Bags
- Janhvi Kapoor's Make-up Artist Reveals The Secret To Her Radiant Look In Dhadak
- Try These Homemade Night Creams To Pamper Your Skin
- Ever Tried Making A Chocolate Bath Bomb At Home?
- Tips And Tricks To Get Rid Of Bacne (Back Acne) Fast
- Scanty Eyebrows? Try This Instant & Effective Onion Juice Hack!
- Sonam Kapoor's Perfect Pink Lipstick Gave Us Some Serious Beauty Goals
- Beauty Tips From Your Kitchen For All Skin Types
- Did You Know About Microneedling And Its Amazing Benefits?
- Beauty Benefits Of Drumsticks (Moringa) That You Didn't Know