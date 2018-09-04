Subscribe to Boldsky
Try These Homemade Night Creams To Pamper Your Skin

Just like how you take care of your skin during the day, it is important to take care of it at night too. Night time skin care routine is important to maintain a healthy and smooth skin. One of the easiest ways to do this is to pamper your skin with a night cream. Of course, buying night creams can cost a pretty penny and it might not be feasible to invest in them regularly.

As an alternative, you can prepare your own night creams at home with simple and affordable ingredients in no time. These skincare night creams can be stored for further use and used according to your convenience.

How To Make Night Creams At Home

Below are some night creams that are suitable for everyone irrespective of the skin type they have. So don't waste your time and start preparing these night creams right away!

Glycerine Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp glycerine
  • 2 tbsp rose water
  • 1 tbsp almond oil
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil

How To Do

1. Mix together almond oil and coconut oil and double boil it in low flame.
2. Remove it from the heat and add glycerine and rose water.
3. You can store this mixture in an airtight container and apply it every night before going to bed.

Olive Oil Night Cream

Ingredients

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 2 tsp coconut oil
  • 2 capsules of vitamin E oil
  • 1 tsp beeswax

How To Do

1. In a saucepan add olive oil, coconut oil and beeswax.
2. Heat them in a low flame.
3. Squeeze out the vitamin E oil from the capsule and add it to the mixture.
4. Allow the mixture to cool down and store it in a container.
5. You can use this night cream up to 3 months.

Aloe Vera Night Cream

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
  • 1 tsp lavender oil
  • 1 tsp primrose oil

How To Do

1. First, scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf and transfer it into a bowl.
2. Add lavender oil and primrose oil and combine all the ingredients well.
3. Store it in a container to use it whenever you want.

Milk Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp milk cream
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp glycerine
  • 1 tsp rose water

How To Do

1. Add milk cream, olive oil, glycerine, rose water in a clean bowl.
2. Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.
3. Transfer it into an airtight container for future use.
4. Use it every night regularly to see the results.

Almond Night Cream

Ingredients

  • 8 almonds
  • 1 tsp sandalwood powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

How To Do

1. Soak the almonds and leave it overnight.
2. In themorning, blend the almonds to make a smooth paste.
3. Add sandalwood powder, turmeric and a few drops of lemon juice into the almond paste and blend all the ingredients well.
4. Apply this cream on your skin and gently massage before going to bed.
5. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next morning.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
