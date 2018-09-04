Try These Homemade Night Creams To Pamper Your Skin

Just like how you take care of your skin during the day, it is important to take care of it at night too. Night time skin care routine is important to maintain a healthy and smooth skin. One of the easiest ways to do this is to pamper your skin with a night cream. Of course, buying night creams can cost a pretty penny and it might not be feasible to invest in them regularly.
As an alternative, you can prepare your own night creams at home with simple and affordable ingredients in no time. These skincare night creams can be stored for further use and used according to your convenience.
Below are some night creams that are suitable for everyone irrespective of the skin type they have. So don't waste your time and start preparing these night creams right away!
Glycerine Cream
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp glycerine
- 2 tbsp rose water
- 1 tbsp almond oil
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
How To Do
1. Mix together almond oil and coconut oil and double boil it in low flame.
2. Remove it from the heat and add glycerine and rose water.
3. You can store this mixture in an airtight container and apply it every night before going to bed.
Olive Oil Night Cream
Ingredients
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 tsp coconut oil
- 2 capsules of vitamin E oil
- 1 tsp beeswax
How To Do
1. In a saucepan add olive oil, coconut oil and beeswax.
2. Heat them in a low flame.
3. Squeeze out the vitamin E oil from the capsule and add it to the mixture.
4. Allow the mixture to cool down and store it in a container.
5. You can use this night cream up to 3 months.
Aloe Vera Night Cream
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
- 1 tsp lavender oil
- 1 tsp primrose oil
How To Do
1. First, scoop out fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf and transfer it into a bowl.
2. Add lavender oil and primrose oil and combine all the ingredients well.
3. Store it in a container to use it whenever you want.
Milk Cream
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp milk cream
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp glycerine
- 1 tsp rose water
How To Do
1. Add milk cream, olive oil, glycerine, rose water in a clean bowl.
2. Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.
3. Transfer it into an airtight container for future use.
4. Use it every night regularly to see the results.
Almond Night Cream
Ingredients
- 8 almonds
- 1 tsp sandalwood powder
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp lemon juice
How To Do
1. Soak the almonds and leave it overnight.
2. In themorning, blend the almonds to make a smooth paste.
3. Add sandalwood powder, turmeric and a few drops of lemon juice into the almond paste and blend all the ingredients well.
4. Apply this cream on your skin and gently massage before going to bed.
5. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next morning.
Related Articles
- Ever Tried Making A Chocolate Bath Bomb At Home?
-
- Tips And Tricks To Get Rid Of Bacne (Back Acne) Fast
- Scanty Eyebrows? Try This Instant & Effective Onion Juice Hack!
- Sonam Kapoor's Perfect Pink Lipstick Gave Us Some Serious Beauty Goals
- Beauty Tips From Your Kitchen For All Skin Types
- Did You Know About Microneedling And Its Amazing Benefits?
- Beauty Benefits Of Drumsticks (Moringa) That You Didn't Know
- What Is Banana Powder & Why Does It Deserve A Place In Your Make-up Routine?
- Kareena Kapoor Reveals The Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin
- 3 Amazing Beauty Remedies Using Mosambi (Sweet Lime)
- Ever Tried Using Clay & Aspirin Face Wash For Oily Skin?
- How To Use Nutmeg (Jaiphal) For Skin?