Dry, Chapped Lips? Try This Fabulous DIY Lip Oil

Are chapped and dry lips bothering you? Are you not able to pay enough attention to your lips? It is very essential to care for our lips. From using lip balms to moisturiser, it is important to keep our lips hydrated. And, how do we do that? Well, its quite simple, use a good, moisturising, and hydrating lip oil.

What's more? You can actually make a lip oil at home easily. Using home remedies for lip care, skin care, or hair care is quite cost-effective as well as completely safe and natural. So, why not give it a try? Why not try making a lip oil at home for chapped lips?

But before you begin with understanding how to make a lip oil at home, it is important to understand that water is a crucial part of any beauty routine. Water is very important to keep your skin and body hydrated. Drink enough water so that you never face chapped lips again. And, lip oil is obviously going to be an additional help.

Getting started with, listed below is the step by step method to make a lip oil at home for chapped lips.

How To Make Lip Oil For Chapped Lips

Materials required

2 tablespoon castor oil

2 tablespoon jojoba oil

2 tablespoon lavender essential oil

22 tablespoon raspberry seed oil

A glass bottle to store the oil

How to do

In a bowl, add castor oil.

Next, add jojoba oil and lavender essential oil

Now add raspberry seed oil and mix it well until add ingredients blend into one.

Pour the contents of the bowl into a jar and store it in a cool and dry place for further use.

Time taken to prepare

2 minutes

How often should this be used

Use this oil every night before going to sleep. Note that, before you apply this oil on your lips, ensure that you have removed any lipstick or lip gloss and washed your face (especially lips).

Why this works

This special homemade oil offers a number of benefits. Some of which are listed below:

Castor oil present in the concoction contains fatty acids that help to restore moisture in your lips. It also helps to heal chapped lips. Besides, having castor oil in the lip oil concoction makes it thick.

A key ingredient in this DIY lip oil, jojoba oil prevents the lips from flaking. It also helps to make your lips soft.

Lavender essential oil, as it is known for its therapeutic properties, helps to heal chapped lips and cuts. It also adds fragrance to your homemade oil.

Raspberry seed oil is rich in Viatmin E and A which are known to be powerful antioxidants. You might not know this but raspberry seed oil contains natural SPF that protects your lips from sun damage and retains their softness.

Besides making a homemade lip oil for chapped lips, you can also go for a soothing homemade scrub that will help to keep your lips soft and prevent dead skin cells and discolouration. Listed below is a simple homemade recipe that will help you get soft lips like never before:

How To Make Lip Scrub For Soft Lips

Ingredients

Few drops of lemon

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 tablespoon sugar

How to do

In a bowl, add sugar and honey. Mix well

Now add coconut oil to it and blend it all well

Lastly, add a few drops of lemon to it and blend again.

Prep your lips before applying this scrub. Wash your face and lips well. Remove lipstick or lip gloss or any kind of lip balm if you are wearing any.

Take a generous amount of mixture on your fingers and start scrubbing your lips with it.

Scrub your lips for 5 minutes before washing it off cold water

Repeat this once everyday for desired results.

Time taken to prepare

2 minutes

Why this works

This homemade scrub helps to remove dead skin cells from your lips and exfoliate them. Since the mixture contains honey, it also helps to retain and lock the moisture in your lips.

Would you like to try these easy and quick homemade remedies for dry, dull, and chapped lips at home?