How To Make An Anti-Ageing Apple Mask

The most frequent question that most of you out there have when you reach your thirties is how to actually look younger than your age. We have a solution to this frequently asked question. And the remedy is in the form of a simple homemade pack.

However, it is not necessary that the signs of ageing start only when you reach your late 30's or 40's. There can also be early signs of ageing because of factors like the harmful UV rays of the sun, our lifestyle, hormonal issues, etc. that could lead to the process of ageing faster.

Today, in this article we'll see how we can treat this with an anti-ageing mask with the key ingredient being apple. Let us see what are the procedures and how to apply this pack for a beautiful young-looking skin.

How To Look Younger Than Your Actual Age

What You Need?

1 medium-sized apple

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk

How To Prepare?

Take the apple and cut it into small pieces. Transfer this to a blender and add milk into it. Blend it to form a smooth paste. Next, add the raw honey into the apple paste. Mix all the ingredients well. You can either peel off the skin of the apple or you can also use it as a whole.

How To Apply?

First, it is important to clean your face and neck using a cleanser so that there is no make up or excess dirt left on your skin. You can use a natural cleanser for this if you want to go all natural.

After cleaning your skin, apply a layer of this pack evenly on your face and neck. Gently massage with your fingertips in a circular motion for a few minutes. After massaging, leave it on for up to 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off in cool or lukewarm water.

Try this remedy before going to bed so that your skin can absorb the mask fully. You can use this mask once in a week to get that wrinkle-free young-looking skin.

Benefits Of Apple

We all know how apple benefits our health. Rich in fibre apple helps in digestion.

In the same way, apple contains nutrients that work effectively on the skin. It contains vitamin C and antioxidants that help in preventing free radicals. The tartaric and malic acid contained in apple helps in removing dead skin cells on your face.

Also, vitamin E helps in diminishing the early signs of ageing by moisturising the skin and making it look young.

Benefits Of Milk

Milk contains the highest amount of protein when it comes to dairy products. Intake of a glass of milk not only benefits your health internally but also adds on to enhance your beauty like hair growth, skin glow, etc. It can also be applied externally for the same.

The lactic acid contained in milk will help in removing the accumulated dead cells on the skin that make it dull and dry. Besides helping in fighting the fine wrinkles, it also helps in brightening the skin.

Also, if you have large pores on the skin, milk works effectively in shrinking those large pores. Being a good moisturiser it also helps in reducing any kind of irritation or inflammation on the skin.

Benefits Of Honey

Honey contains the required vitamins and minerals that can do wonders on your skin. The first and foremost property of honey is that it acts as a natural bleaching agent. Also, honey has anti-bacterial and anti-ageing properties that will help in reducing the fine lines on your face and making you look younger.

The anti-inflammatory properties help in preventing any irritation or infection on your skin including acne and pimple scars. Along with maintaing the pH balance of the skin it also helps in removing the dead skin cells from the skin that is a factor which leads to ageing of the skin.