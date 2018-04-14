Gift Yourself A Pearl Facial At Home Today Using These Tips

A naturally glowing skin is the dream of all women. But, toxins, changing seasons, stress and pollution can play havoc on our skin. Layers of makeup cannot cover up the damage caused to the skin. On the other hand, a naturally beautiful skin does not require any makeup, as it glows from within.

A facial helps by giving you a glowing complexion, irrespective of the season. A good facial can make your face clean and refreshed, increasing blood circulation and improving complexion, thereby contributing to a radiant skin.

Why A Pearl Facial?

There are plenty of facials to choose from. So, why exactly should you go in for a pearl facial?

Pearl face masks are an ancient Chinese skin care technique and are believed to rejuvenate the skin and brighten complexion. Today, Pearl facials are as popular as fruit facials or gold facials. A Pearl Facial is ideal for those who wish to fade their tans and bring out the natural glow of their skin.

A Pearl Facial Helps In The Following Ways:

Softens the skin

The Pearl powder, the main constituent in the facial, helps break down dead skin cells, and reveals the natural glowing soft skin.

Tightens the skin

This facial saves you from most signs of ageing such as age spots, skin elasticity and wrinkles. It tightens the skin and prevents crow's feet as well.

Removes tan

The organic properties that this facial brings will help in the removal of tan and other signs of sun damage, revealing your inner complexion.

Brightens the skin

A pearl facial is particularly beneficial in brightening the complexion due to the presence of natural pearl powder.

Shrinks pores

When done on a regular basis, a pearl facial can help tighten pores, saving you from a lot of skin problems. This is because it deep cleanses the skin, removing dirt build-up, thereby reducing acne.

How To Do A Pearl Facial At Home?

Now, Pearl facials are a popular luxury facial option in almost all up-scale beauty salons and spas. But, you may have to burn a hole in your pocket to get a facial done in the parlour. Just by keeping yourself updated on some tips and tricks of doing a facial at home, you can easily get the parlour-like glow by doing facials at home. What's more?

You need not worry about hygiene and other aspects too. Moreover, several high-end cosmetic brands have also launched their pearl face mask kit that can be used at home.

Follow the measures suggested below for doing a Pearl Facial at home to give your complexion a boost:

Materials To Be Kept Ready:

• Any good quality pure, branded pearl cream

• Pure pearl powder

• Any mild cleanser

• Normal water/rose water

• Olive oil or coconut oil (required only in case of dry skin)

• Fresh cream

• Honey

• Egg

• Lemon juice

• Any good quality toner

Pearl Facial Procedure:

Deep Cleansing

Before doing any facial, a deep cleansing is a must, to open up the skin pores. This may take about 5 minutes. This can be preferably done with a pearl cleansing gel. Alternatively, use a cotton ball dipped in raw milk.

Exfoliation

Cleansing should be followed by exfoliation to remove the dead skin cells. This is done with a pearl scrub. For this, make a paste of pearl powder with rose water (or normal water). Add 1 tsp of olive oil or coconut oil in case you have dry skin. Massage the paste thoroughly on your face. The small particles would gently remove the dead skin cells. Scrub for five minutes and then leave it on for five minutes, before rinsing with plain water.

Massage With Cream

Follow up exfoliation with a massage with pearl cream, which has skin lightening and brightening properties. Massage for about 5 to 10 minutes and remove any excess cream.

To Make A Pearl Facial Pack:

You can make this pearl facial mask based on your skin type.

Normal to Oily Skin:

Mix 1tsp of pearl powder with a tsp of honey and juice of half a lemon. Beat egg white till frothy. Add the pearl powder to the beaten egg white and blend all the ingredients.

Dry Skin:

Make a paste of 1 tsp pearl powder with a tbsp of olive or coconut oil. Add two teaspoons of fresh cream of milk to the paste and mix well.

Spread the paste evenly on clean and dry skin, avoiding the eye area. Relax for 20 to 30 minutes or until completely dry. Rinse your face with tepid water.

Follow it up with a good toner of your choice. You can also opt for rose water as a toner. Your Pearl Facial is complete!

Precautions To Be Taken:

• If you have sensitive skin, it is better to avoid a pearl facial, as the main ingredient of the facial, the pearl powder, is a known allergen.

• Always do a patch test before doing any facial at home or in the parlour. If you experience any irritation, it is better to avoid doing it.

• The facial should be repeated once a month for effective results.

• While massaging the facial skin, it should only be done in an upward circular motion.

• Avoid direct sun exposure after a facial.

So stop waiting for hours in parlours and spending your hard-earned money on expensive facial treatments. Just follow the said tips, and treat yourself to a great, inexpensive facial at home to give your skin its much-needed glow! Your skin is precious and it deserves nothing less.