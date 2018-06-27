How To Remove Wrinkles On The Outer Corner Of The Eyes?

The signs of ageing occur first on the skin and eyes. It is surely possible to delay it at least though it is not possible to avoid ageing. So, here are some natural remedies for wrinkles under your eyes.

Apart from your age, there are also some factors that can lead to the early signs of ageing like pollution, smoking, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of skin care, etc. Be it whatever, it is something which we cannot hide but can definitely prevent.

There are an umpteen number of skin care products that claim to give you 100% results. But these cannot be trusted completely, as such products contain chemicals that have side effects.

So, here are some homemade remedies that help to cure wrinkles on the corner of the eyes. Let us see what they are.

Lemon Juice

Ingredient:

Lemon juice

How to do:

1. Apply lemon juice on the wrinkles around your eyes.

2. You can also cut a lemon and rub it over the wrinkles.

This would help in removing the under-eye wrinkles due to ageing.

Honey

Ingredients:

Rice flour

Honey

How to do:

1. Rice flour contains antioxidants that hydrate the skin.

2. Mix 1 spoon of rice flour to 1 spoon of honey.

3. Apply the mask on the wrinkles on the corners of your eyes and leave it until it dries, and wash it off. Do this twice a week.

Petroleum Jelly

Ingredient:

Petroleum jelly

How to do:

1. Gently massage some petroleum jelly on the wrinkles in a circular motion for up to 5 minutes.

2. Do this once a day before sleep and you can see the difference in a few weeks.

Coconut Oil

Ingredient:

Coconut oil

How to do:

1. Take some coconut oil and massage it on the wrinkles.

2. You can also make a mask using coconut oil and turmeric.

3. Mix 1 tbsp of coconut oil and a pinch of turmeric.

4. Apply this on the corners of your eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Olive Oil

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do:

1. Mix together 1 tbsp of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice.

2. Apply this on the corners of your eyes and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. You can repeat this on alternative days to see better and faster results.

Yogurt

Ingredients:

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Rose water

How to do:

1. In a bowl, mix together 1 tbsp of yogurt, 1 tbsp honey and a few drops of rose water.

2. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients well and apply it on the wrinkles on the corners of your eyes.

3. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Aloe Vera

Ingredient:

Aloe vera

How to do:

1. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and squeeze, in order to take the gel out.

2. Apply this aloe vera gel on to the wrinkles and wash it off after 5 minutes in normal water.

Papaya

Ingredient:

Papaya

How to do:

1. Blend the papaya to get a smooth paste.

2. Apply it evenly on the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

3. Rinse off in plain water after 15 minutes and then pat dry.

Green Tea

Ingredient:

Green tea

How to do:

1. Make some green tea and refrigerate it.

2. You can also apply this on your wrinkles. This can help in reducing wrinkles on the skin.