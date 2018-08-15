Is Wheat Flour Good For Skin?

Wheat flour, or atta as we Indians call it, is one of the dominant portions of the daily diet followed by us. It is a very common ingredient that can be found in every Indian household. As we know, wheat is packed with the right nutrients and vitamins that we need and thus adds on to the health benefits. Likewise, the fact that wheat can work miraculously on the skin is less known.

Using wheat flour topically on the skin can help in making the skin glow. And the major advantage of wheat flour is that it works equally on all skin types be it sensitive, dry, oily or combination skin. It helps in restoring the skin cells and thus, rejuvenating the skin.

Now the question comes as to how to use wheat flour on the face? It can be used in the form of packs mixed with other ingredients. Below are some wheat flour-based face packs that you can try at home.

To Remove Tan

Ingredients

2 cups of wheat flour

1 cup of water

How To Do

Take a clean bowl. Add wheat flour and mix it with water to make a smooth paste. If the paste seems to be too thick, you can balance it by adding more water to it. Now apply this paste on the areas affected by the sun. Leave it on for about 10 minutes and finally wash it off with cold water. Do this remedy twice every day for better results.

To Brighten The Skin

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp wheat flour

1-2 tbsp milk cream (malai)

How To Do

Mix together wheat flour and milk cream to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes remove by gently scrubbing it off in a circular motion with normal water. If used regularly this pack will help you in making your skin brighter.

For Oily Skin

Ingredients

4 tbsp wheat flour

3 tsp milk

1 tsp rose water

How To Do

In a clean bowl, add wheat flour, milk and rose water. Combine all the 3 ingredients well. Apply this pack on your cleansed face and neck. Let it stay for 20 minutes and later wash it off in cold water. Use this pack at least twice every week for better results.

For Soft Skin

Ingredients

4 tbsp wheat flour

2-3 tbsp milk

2 tbsp rose water

Rose petals

2 tsp honey

Orange peel

How To Do

First, boil a cup of water in a saucepan. Grate the orange peel and add it into the water along with some fresh rose petals. Close the lid and boil it for few minutes and turn off the heat. Next, boil the milk in low heat and add the orange-rose petals water and raw honey into this. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to come to the room temperature and finally add wheat flour and combine all the ingredients well.

Apply this on your face and rinse and let it stay until it dries off. Later rinse it off with normal water. Pat dry and apply a moisturiser finally.