Get Kissable Lips With This Amazing DIY Chocolate Lip Gloss

Everyone wants soft, smooth, and luscious lips. But what is it that takes for our lips to be soft and smooth just like the way we want them? The answer is simple. Proper nourishment and care can give our lips the softness that they need.

Just like your face, the skin on your lips is very sensitive and can easily be affected due to factors like dirt, pollution, harsh chemicals, as well as your lifestyle. All these factors can lead to dry and chapped lips. So, if you really want your lips to be soft and healthy, it is time you treat them with utmost care.

Most of us use a variety of lipsticks, lip gloss or lip balms, but sometimes what we fail to understand is that these products might contain ingredients that can be harmful to our skin, especially our lips.

Having said that, home remedies are a wise solution for dry and chapped lips. What could be better than using all natural ingredients for lip care? You can make a home-made lip gloss using natural ingredients. So, here we are, with an amazing chocolate lip gloss recipe that will let your lips breathe and make them soft as ever.

Why Is Chocolate Beneficial For Your Lips?

Chocolate has a number of benefits to offer. It is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that give your lips the much-needed care and attention. Listed below are some well-known benefits of chocolates for healthy skin and lips.

Possesses antioxidants that keep your lips soft and free from damage.

Protects your lips from sun damage and acts as a layer between your lips and other factors like dirt, dust, and pollution.

Detoxifies your lips and removes any dead skin cells present on them.

Keeps your lips smooth and moist.

How To Make Chocolate Lip Gloss Using Chocolate Cubes?

Ingredients

1 tbsp cocoa butter

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 small chocolate cubes

1 vitamin E capsule

4-5 drops of any one essential oil (lavender/jojoba/jasmine/ rosemary/rosehip)

How to do

In a pan, add some cocoa butter and coconut oil.

Next, add chocolate cubes to it and place it over low heat. Allow the chocolate to melt completely on low flame and mix with the other ingredients. Stir thoroughly while you mix the ingredients together. Put off the flame and pour the ingredients into a bowl.

Open up the vitamin E capsule and empty its contents into the mixture.

Next, add a few drops of essential oil to the mixture and mix everything well.

Pour the contents into a small air-tight container and let it cool down completely and become solid.

Once your lips gloss is ready, you can simply use your fingertips or a lip brush to apply it and get your lips pout ready.

Isn't this chocolate cubes lip gloss quite easy to make? And, like most people, if you already have cocoa powder at home, here's another quick and easy chocolate lip gloss recipe that can be made using cocoa powder.

How To Make Lip Gloss Using Cocoa Powder?

Ingredients

1½ tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp beeswax

1 tsp honey

4-5 drops of any one essential oil (lavender/jojoba/jasmine/ rosemary/rosehip)

1 vitamin E capsule

How to do

Take a pan and keep it on low flame. Add cocoa powder and beeswax to it. Stir thoroughly.

Now add olive oil to it and keep stirring.

Once the ingredients have melted properly, take the pan off the heat and pour its contents into a small glass bowl.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Next, add the contents of the vitamin E capsule and again stir well.

Lastly, add a few drops of any one essential oil and blend all the ingredients into one semi-thick sticky paste.

Pour it into a small air-tight container and freeze it for a few hours until it becomes solid.

Remove the container from the fridge and keep it aside for future use.

Would you like to make an amazing chocolate lip gloss at home using these minimal and easy to get ingredients? Well, after all, who doesn't want soft lips?