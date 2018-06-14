How To Get Glossy Lips Overnight?

Lips are one of the most attractive facial features and all of us would love to keep it rosy all the time.

But most of us face the problem of dry and discoloured lips, which can even affect our personality. Exposure to the sun, excess tea or coffee intake, and failing to take a proper care of the lips can lead to dryness of the lips. We depend on chemical creams and other treatments which can be harmful in the long run.

However, why do you have to depend on these if you can find simple and natural remedies sitting back at home and that too overnight? Yes, you read that right! There are several homemade remedies that can be easily used to have those natural-looking glossy, pink and soft lips.

So, let's see what they are.

Glycerin

Glycerin is the best ingredient that helps in moisturizing the lips.

How to do:

1. Before you go to bed, apply some glycerin on your lips

2. You can try this remedy every day to get glossy lips naturally.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in removing the pigmentation on your lips and makes your lips turn glossy.

How to do:

1. Dilute a few drops of apple cider vinegar in water.

2. With a cotton swab, apply this on your lips and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

3. After this, wash it off in lukewarm water.

Baking Soda

Baking soda will help you to reduce the pigmentation and will lighten your dark lips, thus making it appear glossy overnight.Baking Soda

How to do:

1. Add some water to 1 teaspoon of baking soda to form a paste.

2. Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub it in a circular motion.

3. Leave it on for 5 minutes and wash it off in normal water. Use this every alternate day.

Rose Water

It helps in brightening the colour of your lips, as it circulates blood flow.

How to do:

1. All you need to do for this is to apply cold rose water on your lips with the help of a cotton ball. 2.Repeat this 2-3 times and go to bed. Wash it off the next morning.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in rejuvenating the skin, leaving the skin to look brighter and moisturized.

How to do:

1. Cut an aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it.

2. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel that you get in the market. But using the fresh aloe vera gel is always better.

3. Apply this on to your lips and gently massage.

4. Repeat this once every day for best results.

Sugar

Sugar is known to be one of the best natural exfoliators.

How to do:

1. Mix together 1 tbsp of sugar and some water.

2. Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub in a circular motion.

3. Apply this every day before you go to bed for attaining faster and better results.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate helps in lightening dark lips instantly.

How to do:

1. All you need is 1 tbsp of pomegranate juice and 1 tbsp of carrot juice.

2. Apply this mixture on your lips and leave it overnight. Wash it off the next morning.

Almond Oil

Almond oil contains properties that prevent the discoloration of your lips, thus making it appear brighter.

How to do:

1. Take some almond oil and gently massage it on to your lips and leave it overnight.

2. Do this every day before you go to bed.

Lemon And Honey

Lemon and honey nourishes your lips, keeping it soft and moisturized throughout.

How to do:

1. All you need for this home remedy is a few drops of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

2. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on to your lips.

3. Leave it on for 1 hour and then wipe it off with a wet cloth.

Beetroot

The stain of the beetroot helps in brightening the lips and also makes the lips turn glossy.

How to do:

1. All you need for this is some beetroot juice, 3-4 mint leaves and a few drops of almond oil.

2. Cut the beetroot into small pieces and blend them well.

3. Strain the juice. Add some mint leaves and a few drops of almond oil.

4. Apply it on to your lips with the help of a cotton swab. Leave it for 15 mins and then wash it off.