Did You Know That Onion Can Do So Much On Your Skin?

We all give a little extra attention and care when it comes to our skin. But how we do that is a matter of question. If you are looking for natural solutions to treat your common skincare issues then you are absolutely at the right spot.

Some common skin issues like dark spots, acne, pimple scars, blemishes, suntan, pigmentation, etc., can force us to experiment with a variety of products and natural remedies to treat them. And with this in mind we tend to try out different chemical products and remedies that ultimately harm our skin even more.

These common skin issues occur due to several reasons like the harmful rays of the sun, pollution, lifestyles, excess smoking and drinking, hormonal imbalances, etc. However, there's nothing to worry as long as we are giving you all the natural, homemade remedies that you need.

So in this article we'll give you a complete solution for all your skincare issues using just one kitchen ingredient. And this time it is nothing else but onions.

How Does Onion Benefit The Skin?

We all know that onion has several health benefits due to the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. But did you know that this simple vegetable can do wonders on your skin?

Being a rich source of flavonoids and Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, onion helps in protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Onions contain antioxidants that help in removing the toxins from the blood and thus detoxifying our body. This will ultimately affect the skin in a positive way and purify the skin.

Rich in sulfur, onion also helps in combating free radicals and thus preventing premature ageing of the skin.

This simple vegetable is considered as a quick healer for several skin issues like infections, scars, inflammations, etc., with its antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Also the Vitamin C that is contained in onion helps in combating blemishes and pigmentation from the skin.

How To Use It?

Onion can be beneficial for our skin if used internally and externally. Consuming onion is nothing new for us since it is an unavoidable ingredient in almost every food that we cook. But its external use especially on face would be a matter of surprise to most of us here. So let us see how to apply it externally in the way of packs and masks.

To Fight Acne And Pimples

Ingredients

1 tbsp onion juice

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

Cut the onion into small pieces and grate it. Squeeze the onion to take the juice out of it. Add olive oil into it and mix both the ingredients well. Dip a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Let it stay for 15 minutes and later rinse it off with cold water. Use this once in a day for faster and better results.

To Slow Down Ageing

Ingredients

1 medium-sized onion

1 cotton ball

How To Do

Take the onion and cut it into small pieces. Blend the onion to make a fine paste. Now dip the cotton ball or pad in to the onion paste and then apply it all over your cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

Using this remedy regularly will improve the blood flow of the skin which will make your skin firm and young looking.

To Remove Blemishes

Ingredients

1 tsp onion juice

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cotton ball

How To Do

Blend the onion and make a paste. Cut the lemon in to two halves and squeeze a few drops into the onion paste. Blend both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and then rinse it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

For Brighter Skin

Ingredient

1 small onion

How To Do

Cut the onion into two halves and then gently rub the one half of the onion all over the skin and neck. Leave it on for 10 minutes and later wash it off with normal water. The antioxidants contained in onion helps in removing the dead skin cells and thus giving you a bright and glowing skin.

To Remove Dark Spots

Ingredients

1 tbsp onion juice

1 tbsp yogurt

Few drops of lavender oil

How To Do

In a clean bowl combine together onion juice, plain yogurt and a few drops of lavender oil. Take some of this mixture and apply it all over your face. Gently massage this mixture on your face with the help of your fingertips in a circular motion.

For Instantly Fresh-looking Skin

Ingredients

2 tbsp onion juice

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp milk

How To Do

In a clean bowl, add onion juice, gram flour and raw milk. Combine all the ingredients well to make a paste. If you feel that the paste is too thick add some more milk in to the paste to loosen it so that it can be applied on the face.

Apply this pack on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

To Treat Pigmentation

Ingredients

1 tbsp onion juice

A pinch of turmeric

How To Do

Blend the onion to make a smooth paste. Add a pinch of turmeric to the onion paste and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and neck. Massage it gently on your face and then rinse it off with warm water. Use this remedy every day before going to bed until you start noticing the difference.

Disclaimer: Always do a patch test before you try these remedies, especially if you are someone who has a sensitive skin. You can do a patch test on your hands and if you do not find any irritation on your skin, then go ahead and use it on your face.

Try these remedies to combat some common skin issues and do let us know if these remedies worked by giving us a feedback in the comments section below. Also, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more skincare tips.