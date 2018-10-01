This DIY Multani Mitti Facial Is Just What You Need For Oily Skin

Dealing with oily skin can be a real challenge as it is the root cause of a number of skin care problems - the most common ones being pimples and acne breakouts. It is, therefore, very important for those with oily skin tone to care for their skin and keep their skin oil-free at all times. But, how do you do that? Yes, washing your face over and over can be a solution, but how many times can you probably keep washing your face? There has to be some permanent solution, right?

Getting a good facial done can solve your oily skin problems considerably. In fact, you can do a home-made facial for oily skin yourself without having to go to a salon and shelling out a lot of money. All you need is some basic ingredients and proper guidance on how to do a facial at home.

So, here we are, with an easy DIY facial for oily skin that will help you to get rid of that excess oil. This easy 5-step facial will barely take an hour and will give you soft, glowing, and oil-free skin in no time.

Cleansing This is an important and the first step in a facial because this will help to remove any dirt, impurities, or dust settled on your skin. Use a good hydrating cleanser and wash your face with it. If you have applied any kind of make-up, a good cleanser will also remove any leftover make-up residue from your face. Also, since you are focusing on oily skin, choose a cleanser meant for oily skin as it will help to remove excess oil from your skin. To go all natural, you can mix two tablespoons of honey with some yoghurt and clean your face with it. Steaming Once you have cleaned your face, give it a good steam. Facial steam, as you might know, is an ancient trick used effectively from removing any kind of dirt or impurities from your skin. It helps to open up the pores on your face and clean them. Steaming is an essential part of facial as it opens up the pores on your face and allows your face pack and its ingredients to penetrate deep into your skin, thus providing it the much-needed nutrition. Allow your skin to get a good steam for about 8-10 minutes. Close your eyes and relax while you give yourself a good facial steam. Once your face is ready for the mask, move on to the next step. Face Mask This is a crucial step. Since we are dealing exclusively with oily skin, you need to go for a clarifying face mask that will soak excess oil from your skin. For that, you will need the following ingredients. Ingredients 2 tablespoons of fuller's earth (multani mitti)

2 tablespoons of tomato puree

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

A few drops of lemon juice

Water if required How to do In a bowl, combine multani mitti and tomato puree and blend well.

Next, add yoghurt to it and mix well until it forms a consistent paste.

Lastly, add a few drops of lemon juice and stir well. If required, add some water to make the mixture into a semi-thick consistent paste. Remember that the paste should not be too thick or too watery.

Use a brush to apply the pack on your face and neck. Avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying the pack.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes before you wash it off with cold water as it will close your pores that had opened up while steaming your face. Toning Once you are done with the face mask, apply a good toner on your face as well as your neck. One thing you must remember is that while applying a toner, give your face a nice, soothing massage for a good 2-3 minutes. It will help to tighten your skin and will give you a glowing, younger-looking skin. There is one thing you must remember while choosing a toner for oily skin - always go for an alcohol-free toner. Also, you can simply use rosewater for your skin as it a natural toner and works best for all skin types. Moisturising This is the last step of facial and an important step of facial for oily skin. Usually, people tend to have a misconception that those with dry skin need moisturising. But, wait! That's not true. People with all skin types need moisturising as it is the key to soft, glowing, and healthy skin. Use a good moisturiser for oily skin and apply it evenly on your face and neck. For this, you can go for a lightweight water-based moisturiser so that it will not make your face appear greasy. You can make a moisturiser at home by simply applying some aloe vera gel on your face.

Well, that's it! Follow this simple five-step easy-to-do facial and say goodbye to oily skin forever. You can get this facial done twice a month for better results and see a striking difference in your skin in no time.