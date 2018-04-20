Homemade Sugar Scrubs For Skin This Summer

Have you ever wondered how a sugar, a simple kitchen ingredient, can do so much to our skin?

One key factor that keeps our skin brighter, cleaner and healthier is exfoliation. Proper exfoliation of the skin can solve a number of skin issues that we face in our everyday life. And one of the best natural ingredients that can be used to exfoliate our skin is sugar.

Sugar contains alpha-hydroxy acids that work to remove the dirt and dead skin cells clogging the pores on your skin. The best way to use sugar is in the form of a scrub. Scrubbing can help you in removing the old skin cells and improve your overall look.

Let us take a look at some of the easy homemade scrubs that you can incorporate in your daily routine to get a bright, healthier and cleaner-looking skin this summer.

Honey Lemon Sugar Scrub

Honey and lemon have agents that help in brightening the skin, moisturizing and keeping the skin healthy looking. This is a very simple scrub that you can try at home.

All you require is 3 spoons of honey, 2 spoons of lemon and 2 spoons of sugar. Mix these ingredients in a bowl to form a scrub. Gently scrub this mixture all over your face and body in a circular motion. After leaving this mixture for 10 minutes on your face and body, wash it off in plain water. This can be done thrice in a week.

Almond Oil And Sugar Scrub

Almond oil is enriched in Vitamin C. This helps in generating healthy skin tissues and thus helps in rejuvenating the skin.

Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of almond oil in a bowl. Scrub this on your face and body gently, in a circular motion. Wash it off with cold water. Use this once in a week continuously for 3 weeks.

Banana And Sugar Scrub

Bananas are best known for hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturized. It also contains vitamins A, B and C and several other minerals.

Cut a banana and mash it until you get a smooth paste. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and mix it well to avoid lumps. Scrub this mixture on your face and body. Wash it off after 5 minutes in cold water. You can do this twice a week.

Coconut Oil And Sugar Scrub

Coconut oil is another ingredient that helps in moisturizing the skin. It also helps in keeping the skin soft and smooth.

In a bowl, add 3 tablespoons of coconut oil. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and 3 tablespoons of sugar to the mixture. Stir all the ingredients well. If the mixture is too dry, add some more sugar and if it's wet, add a little more coconut oil. Scrub the mixture gently on your face and body and rinse it off with normal water.

Chocolate Sugar Scrub

Cocoa powder is full of antioxidants that help in brightening your skin naturally. It helps in repairing the damaged skin, making your skin look healthier.

All you require is 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 spoon of cocoa powder and 2 spoons of coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your face and body. After 15 minutes, wash it off in plain water. Make sure that you gently scrub it in a circular motion. You can do this twice a week for better results.

Yogurt And Sugar Scrub

Yogurt works best in removing blemishes and helps in killing the bacteria and in removing the dead cells off the skin.

Add half a cup of fresh, unflavoured yogurt in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar into it and mix it well. Apply this mixture on your face and body and gently scrub in a circular motion. Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Green Tea And Sugar Scrubbing

Enriched with antioxidants, green tea works best in improving the skin conditions. It also contains enzymes and amino acids that help in making the skin look healthier.

The ingredients required are 2 tablespoons of green tea, 3-4 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of honey. Make some green tea and add 2 tablespoons of the same to the sugar in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and mix the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your face and body and gently scrub. Rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this remedy twice or thrice in a week.

Olive Oil Sugar Scrub

This is a simple, yet very effective scrub for clean, glowing, and soft skin. Olive oil helps in nourishing the skin.

Ingredients:

3 cups sugar

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

Add the olive oil and orange zest to the sugar and mix well. You can add more olive oil if required. Use the quantity that is needed and store the rest of the scrub. Use this once a week.

Coffee Sugar Scrub

The caffeine present in the coffee grounds acts as an antioxidant. This scrub helps in improving the skin tone.

Ingredients:

½ cup coffee powder

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp coconut/olive oil

Mix the sugar with the coffee grounds. Add the oil to this mixture. This holds the scrub together and makes it easier to apply.