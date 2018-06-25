Homemade Remedies To Treat Heat Pimples

Heat pimples can be something that bothers all of us in common, especially during summer. Big painful bumps on your face can make you feel embarrassed and may affect your self-confidence.

Unlike normal pimples and acne, heat pimples tend to spread very fast. It not only appears on your face but it can also can appear on any part of the body, including your head. Heat pimples, along with spreading fast, can also cause patches on your skin, which is not that pleasant to look at.

Heat pimples occur generally due to internal heat in the body. It generates more sebum and can cause clogged pores. Though this is the major reason, heat pimples can also be caused due to several other reasons like bad hygiene, infections, diabetes, alcohol, etc.

There are a lot of ointments and creams available in the drugstore today to cure this issue. But here we are going to discuss some home remedies on getting rid of heat pimples. After all, natural remedies do not cause any side effects and are 100% safe. So, let us see what are these remedies and how to use them in curing heat pimples faster and easily at home.

Olive Oil

The antioxidants and Vitamin E in olive oil helps in repairing skin damage and also helps in getting rid of any infections.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp turmeric

How to do:

1. In a bowl, add 1 tbsp olive oil.

2. Add a pinch of turmeric powder into it and mix it well.

3. Now, apply this mixture on the affected areas and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes, wash it off in normal water and pat dry.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is best known for its moisturizing properties. It helps prevent drying of the skin and in unclogging pores.

Ingredient:

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do:

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it.

2. Apply this gel directly on the affected area and leave it overnight.

3. Next morning, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.

You can try this remedy every day before you go to sleep.

Ice Cubes

As we know, ice has healing properties that help in reducing the redness on the skin and any other inflammation and pain caused due to heat pimples.

Ingredients:

3-4 ice cubes

Wash cloth

How to do:

1. First take the ice cubes and wrap it in a wash cloth.

2. Just rub it over the affected areas for sometimes.

3. Later, pat dry with a clean towel.

Avoid rubbing the ice directly on the skin. This is because it might affect the skin directly if your skin is sensitive in nature.

Cucumber

Cucumber with its cooling properties helps in reducing excess production of oil. This ultimately will reduce heat pimples from appearing on the skin.

Ingredient:

1/2 cucumber

How to do:

1. For this, first peel off the cucumber and cut it into small pieces.

2. Next, make a paste by blending it.

3. Apply this paste on the affected areas to get rid of heat pimples.

4. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Apply this paste at least 2-3 times in a week for faster and better results.

Castor Oil

Castor oil helps in removing excess oil from the skin and thus in removing the dead skin cells and cleansing the clogged pores.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tsp sandalwood

How to do:

1. Mix together castor oil and sandalwood powder.

2. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes, wash it off in plain water.

You can repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week.

Some Tips To Follow:

1. Avoid staying in the sun for a long time.

2. Pimples increase when we touch them constantly. So, if you have the habit of feeling/touching the pimples constantly, avoid it at the earliest.

3. Always wear clean and tidy clothes in order to avoid any sort of an infection.

4. Follow a well-balanced diet.

5. Keep drinking a lot of water. This will help in hydrating your skin and will reduce the chances of heat pimples from appearing on the skin.

