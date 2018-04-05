Easy And Quick Homemade Honey Masks For All Skin Types

Do you want to smooth out rough skin on your face? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a few easy-to-make face masks that can transform your skin's texture.

At first, let's talk about the factors that can cause the skin to become rough and bumpy. While there are numerous factors that can have an adverse effect on the texture of your skin, it is most common among people who have dry skin, damaged skin or eczema.

A lot of women these days have rough skin because of the above-stated factors. And, while there may be countless commercial products that claim to treat rough skin, very few of them work as effectively as honey.

A natural humectant, honey is hailed as the ultimate skin-moisturizing ingredient that can smooth out rough skin within days. Here, we've listed some of the homemade honey face masks that can help you attain smooth skin.

1. Honey And Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of organic honey and ½ a teaspoon of aloe vera gel.

- Massage the resulting material all over your face.

- Let it sit there for 10 minutes.

- Wash off with cold water.

Frequency:

This homemade face mask can be applied twice a week for achieving ultra-smooth skin.

2. Honey And Tea Tree Oil

How To Use:

- Combine ½ a teaspoon of honey and 2-3 drops of tea tree oil.

- Spread a thin layer of the resulting material all over your face.

- Massage for a few minutes before washing it off with a cleanser and lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Weekly application of this easy-to-make face mask can effectively smooth out rough, dry skin.

3. Honey And Almond Powder

How To Use:

- Just mix 1 teaspoon of organic honey with ½ a teaspoon of almond powder.

- Spread the material all over your clean face.

- Let the mask work its charm for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

This skin-softening face mask can be applied twice a week for effective results.

4. Honey And Basil Leaves

How To Use:

- Grind basil leaves to get the powder ready.

- Mix the powder with organic honey to create this skin-softening face mask.

- Apply the resulting material on your face and neck.

- Allow it to dry for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Make use of this homemade mask on a weekly basis to get acne-free skin that is soft and supple.

5. Honey And Papaya Pulp

How To Use:

- Extract papaya pulp and mix it with 1 tablespoon of organic honey.

- Apply the resulting material to your facial skin.

- Let it sit there for 5-10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

In a week, you can try applying this mask at least 2 to 3 times for getting the soft and smooth skin.

6. Honey And Lemon

How To Use:

- Just create a blend of 1 teaspoon of organic honey and ½ a teaspoon of lemon juice.

- Gently, apply the mask on your face and massage with your fingertips for 5 minutes.

- Allow the mask to stay on for another 5-10 minutes.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

To get smooth and supple skin, try applying this honey mask at least once a week.

7. Honey And Turmeric Powder

How To Use:

- Mix a pinch of turmeric powder with 1 teaspoon of organic honey.

- Smear the prepared mask all over your face.

- Massage your skin for a little while before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use this tried-and-tested face mask at least once a week to get rid of rough skin.

